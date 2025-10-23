Everything Tennessee Football DL Jaxson Moi Said Ahead of Kentucky
Tennessee and Kentucky are both coming off of loses that were in arms-reach of being a win if a few plays had gone differently.
The Wildcats dropped to Texas by a field goal in overtime, as the Vols fell to Alabama 37-20, but the game was much closer than the final.
Both squads will be looking forward to this rivalry as the Vols want to get back on the winning track, as Kentucky will look to get another win to inch closer to being bowl eligible. A win by the Vols, and they will be bowl eligible themselves.
Tennessee's defensive lineman Jaxson Moi joined the media on Tuesday as the team looks ahead to Kentucky.
Leadership Led Bounce Back
"Yeah, you know, it's a brotherhood. You know, there's a lot of accountability within our group. I'd say we have to be better as a whole group, you know, ready to bounce back. Excited for the opportunity ahead, but yeah, we're a tightknit (group), so that's what I'm excited about."
Passion and Competitive Spirit Eval
"Oh yea, the passion competitive spirit, like, that's always there. There's never a question there. Like, every time we step on the field, it's just a given.I think it's cleaning up on the little details. So, if you match that with our passion and effort, you know, I think we'll take big, big steps."
Detailed Improvement Focus
"Yeah, so uh you know, last week we didn't affect the quarterback as, you know, me included, I didn't affect the quarterback as much as we wanted to. So, really just key on, and we expect more out of ourselves. We know the abilities that we have. We know our potential. So, we, we really just want to live up to our potential. It's really what we preach each week. So, you know, the time's ticking down, too. So, you know, you got to make the most of what you got. So, that's kind of what we been preaching these past few days.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything from Jaxson Moi.
