Danny White Issues Statement Following Tony Vitello Leaving for San Francisco Giants
The Tennessee Volunteers lost their head baseball coach to an MLB opening that linked Tony Vitello to their coaching opening for weeks. On Saturday, reports indicated that the Tennessee coach was close to finalizing the deal with the Giants. This is something that has been the talk of the town, but the Tennessee Volunteers now have bigger issues on their hands as they have to find one of the best options that they can to try to replace an irreplaceable coach like Tony Vitello.
This is something that was discussed in the presser following the news, but before that happened, a statement from athletic director Danny White was released. This is what he had to say following the news being released.
Danny White's Statements
"Congratulations to Tony on this incredible opportunity to lead the San Francisco Giants. We wish him the best as he embarks on this new chapter in his career and thank him for everything he has done to transform Tennessee baseball into a championship program. The growth of baseball on Rocky Top has been remarkable, culminating in the 2024 National Championship. We are committed to continuously investing in the program at a championship level across all areas. Furthermore, the upcoming $109 million renovation of Lindsey Nelson Stadium will transform it into one of the premier baseball venues, providing an exceptional experience for the best fans in all of sports. Our focus is on our players and coaching staff while finalizing the next steps in this evolving process," said Danny White.
He wasn't the only one to share some comments on this situation. Tennessee Vols chancellor Donde Plowman shared her own comments about this situation, as she made it a point to congratulate the Tennessee Vols baseball coach on his new job. Here is what she had to say in an X post made following the news on Saturday.
Donde Plowman's Statement
"Tony has built an incredible baseball program at Tennessee. He’s had unprecedented success in a short time with focus on teamwork and player development. I will never forget the night our baseball team brought home its first national championship. As a fan and lover of baseball, I am grateful for the energy and excitement Tony has created, and the way the baseball program has brought people together. We will continue to build on this strong foundation. I wish Tony all the best in San Francisco."