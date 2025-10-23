Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football vs Kentucky Football Injury Report

The full mid-week injury report for Tennessee vs Kentucky.

Dale Dowden

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel jogs during warm-ups before a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 11, 2025.
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel jogs during warm-ups before a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 11, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers (5-2,2-2) will travel north to face the Kentucky Wildcats (2-4,0-4) for what could be a slugfest Saturday night.

This has potential to be closer than the records would indicate as the Vols have had their fair share of struggles on the road, while the Wildcats take advantage of home field as they did last week.

Last Week:
Tennessee fell at Alabama 37-20
Kentucky fell at home to Texas 16-13 in OT. (No one was anticipating that)

Both teams will have injuries and obstacles to overcome, but the game itself is important for both programs moving forwards.

Kentucky Wildcats

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Dante Dowdell (2) catches a pass during the third quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The Cats are winless in the conference thus far but are looking to catch the Vols reeling after a loss in Tuscaloosa. Kentucky has been a working progress all season long and has shown signs of life in various contests but have yet to fully get to a consistent level.

Tennessee Volunteers

Peyton Lewis
Oct 18, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Peyton Lewis (2) runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images / David Leong-Imagn Images

The Vols could come into this game with a huge chip on their shoulders. Tennessee was a few plays away last week from a different outcome, and if the Vols play to their potential, they could make this a difficult night for the home team.

Tennessee will have a couple of players or more that are assumed to be out this week, A pair of starting defensive back have been out essentially all season with upper body inuries. One has had several speculations about a possible return, although no concrete timeline has been given.

Kentucky had a list of players banged up last week and could be without a few players this week as well. Running back Seth McGowan was injured during the game with Texas last week. McGowan left for the hospital and returned to the game.

The Cats had 7 (1-suspension) players total that did not participate in the overtime game.

Here is the mid-week injury report for Tennessee vs. Alabama.

Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report

• Jermod McCoy (OUT)
• Rickey Gibson (OUT)
• Travis Smith (OUT)
• Radarious Jackson (Questionable)
• Ethan Davis (Questionable)
• Arion Carter (Questionable)

Kentucky Wildcats Injury Report

• Troy Stellato (OUT)
• Jamarion Wilcox (OUT)
• Jacob Smith(OUT)
• Devin Smith (OUT)
• Nic Smith (OUT)
• David Washington Jr. (OUT)
• Elijah Brown (OUT)
• DJ Waller Jr. (Doubtful)
• Seth McGowan (Questionable)
• Fred Farrier II (Questionable)
• Aba Selm (Questionable)
• Willie Rodriguez (Probable)
• Josh Kattus (Probable)
• Khalil Saunders (Probable)

The kick-off time is set for 7:45 PM EDT. It's going to be a late one in the Bluegrass State.

