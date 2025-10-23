Tennessee Football vs Kentucky Football Injury Report
The Tennessee Volunteers (5-2,2-2) will travel north to face the Kentucky Wildcats (2-4,0-4) for what could be a slugfest Saturday night.
This has potential to be closer than the records would indicate as the Vols have had their fair share of struggles on the road, while the Wildcats take advantage of home field as they did last week.
Last Week:
Tennessee fell at Alabama 37-20
Kentucky fell at home to Texas 16-13 in OT. (No one was anticipating that)
Both teams will have injuries and obstacles to overcome, but the game itself is important for both programs moving forwards.
Kentucky Wildcats
The Cats are winless in the conference thus far but are looking to catch the Vols reeling after a loss in Tuscaloosa. Kentucky has been a working progress all season long and has shown signs of life in various contests but have yet to fully get to a consistent level.
Tennessee Volunteers
The Vols could come into this game with a huge chip on their shoulders. Tennessee was a few plays away last week from a different outcome, and if the Vols play to their potential, they could make this a difficult night for the home team.
Tennessee will have a couple of players or more that are assumed to be out this week, A pair of starting defensive back have been out essentially all season with upper body inuries. One has had several speculations about a possible return, although no concrete timeline has been given.
Kentucky had a list of players banged up last week and could be without a few players this week as well. Running back Seth McGowan was injured during the game with Texas last week. McGowan left for the hospital and returned to the game.
The Cats had 7 (1-suspension) players total that did not participate in the overtime game.
Here is the mid-week injury report for Tennessee vs. Alabama.
Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report
• Jermod McCoy (OUT)
• Rickey Gibson (OUT)
• Travis Smith (OUT)
• Radarious Jackson (Questionable)
• Ethan Davis (Questionable)
• Arion Carter (Questionable)
Kentucky Wildcats Injury Report
• Troy Stellato (OUT)
• Jamarion Wilcox (OUT)
• Jacob Smith(OUT)
• Devin Smith (OUT)
• Nic Smith (OUT)
• David Washington Jr. (OUT)
• Elijah Brown (OUT)
• DJ Waller Jr. (Doubtful)
• Seth McGowan (Questionable)
• Fred Farrier II (Questionable)
• Aba Selm (Questionable)
• Willie Rodriguez (Probable)
• Josh Kattus (Probable)
• Khalil Saunders (Probable)
The kick-off time is set for 7:45 PM EDT. It's going to be a late one in the Bluegrass State.
