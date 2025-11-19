Everything Tennessee Football LB Edwin Spillman Said Ahead of Florida
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to travel to The Swamp this weekend to face-off with the Florida Gators. There is no love lost between the two programs as there is just a standard of disliking the other.
The Vols just had their last "tune-up" game of the season by defeating New Mexico State before finishing the regular season with Florida and in-state rival, Vanderbilt.
The Vols have seen the development of young linebacker Edwin Spillman, a former in-state prospect, throughout the season.
Spillman has many several plays during his opportunities, and one thing about it, the linebacker will hit you.
During Tuesday's media availability, Edwin Spillman was among those open for questions.
Leadership of Arion Carter
"Um, AC's leadership? AC's leadership is obviously just one of a kind. Just to go off and build off of that as a younger player that's moving up and stepping up into the role. Um, every meeting is super locked in. Every practice is super locked in. Just was super intentional, focused to help himself get better, but also for other guys to get better, too," Spillman said.
Being a Starter
"I've loved it," Spillman said with a smile.
"Uh, it's been just amazing just to get to go out there and run and be a part of that defense as a starter. Um, it's nothing better than that. So, it's been special," Spillman admitted.
High Volume of Snaps
"Yeah, I feel like the more snaps you get, the more opportunities you get to go and make a play. That's how I look at it," Spillman explained.
Talking Telander
"Uh, man, T, that boy T is a great leader. Uh, always just at the right spot, knows all the checks, and uh, me, I'm also like that, too. So, we also just build off of how we communicate to the D-line, to the DB's, and then also to each other. So, um, I feel like when me and Telander are in there, um, everything is just on point. Communications, fits, everything," Spillman described.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything from Edwin Spillman.
