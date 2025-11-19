Tennessee Football LB Coach William Inge Speaks Ahead of Florida
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to travel to The Swamp this weekend to face-off with the Florida Gators. There is no love lost between the two programs as there is just a standard of disliking the other.
The Vols just had their last "tune-up" game of the season by defeating New Mexico State before finishing the regular season with Florida and in-state rival, Vanderbilt.
William Inge, the team's linebackers coach was available for the media on Tuesday.
William Inge on Jadon Perlotte
“I think the biggest thing that he’s done is he’s been really good when it comes to him learning all the schemes and all the structures of everything that we’ve been doing and knowing he missed the wintertime, he’s getting himself caught back up. Uh, as we say, he’s been in Navy SEAL training. So, we’ve had to have him in the dark, deep waters and allowing him to learn everything and pick everything up. And as you see, as you get towards this time in November, some of the fruits of their labor are starting to come into play, and we know he has a high level of skill. There are some things he can do that you don’t have to coach. And that’s what we love about him," Inge said.
Inge Reflects on Edwin Spillman
“You know, uh, I would say at this point in time, everyone in the room is viewed as a veteran. They’re coached as a veteran. They’re mentored as a veteran. And the mindset is they’re a veteran. So, when you have an opportunity to go play, the expectation is you’re going to play, you’re going to go play well, you’re going to make plays, and you’re going to be able to do everything you can to help our team accomplish the mission of being able to play great on defense and win football games. So, from our perspective with Edwin, he is one of those guys to whereas a young player, who doesn’t have a lot of time under his belt here in this program. We’re continuing to work on the leadership elements of him being able to be a little more vocal, but from an action standpoint, he is exactly what you want on the football field because he will knock you out and we love it,” Inge detailed.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything from William Inge.
