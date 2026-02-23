Tennessee Football Attempting to Flip Nation's Top-Ranked Wide Receiver

The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the better teams when it comes to starting the class of 2027. They have already started to recruit at a high level, but they are still waiting for another big splash, as their top commit remains to be Princeton Uwaifo. Uwaifo is one of the better commits that has already made his decision, as he remains a top player inside the Tennessee stat lines, and he is currently listed as a top offensive lineman.

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee football staff keep looking to land some of the better players in the class, but a lot of their targets that they are going after will want to wait until after the summer. However, there are some top players in the state.

There are still some exceptions when it comes to some of the players they are targeting, as one of their top targets in the 2027 class is already committed to another program. Even though that prospect is already committed, the talented prospect is set to become one of the few previosuly committed players to visit the Vols.

That prospect Easton Royal. Royal is currently a wide receiver committed to the Texas Longhorns. He has been one of the better players in the state of Louisiana, as he is currently ranked as the No. 5 player in the country, No. 1 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 1 player in the state of Louisiana. He has been committed to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns since November of 2025, but he is now set to officially visit four schools, including his current team, to which he is verbally committed.

When Tennessee Will Host Easton Royal

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel during the NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt on Nov. 29, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are slated to host the prospect on June 5th, which is set to be one of the first visits that he takes. He will also visit two other teams that he isn't committed to. He will be taking a trip to Gainesville, Florida, to visit the Florida Gators, along with visiting the LSU Tigers, who is his in-state team, and pose as the biggest threat other than the Vols to the Texas Longhorns.

The talented prospect is one of the fastest players in the country, as he has been recorded running a 4.29 40-yard dash. This will be one of the key recruitments that the Vols will be looking to land, as they will look to make a great impression.