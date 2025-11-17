Tennessee Volunteers Could Snap a Historic Streak vs Florida Gators
The Tennessee Volunteers could snap a historic streak vs the Florida Gators.
The Tennessee Volunteers' conference schedule it coming to a close as they will play their second to last conference opponent this weekend. They will travel down to Gainesville, Florida to take on the Gators. A team who has had a disappointing season and fired head coach Billy Napier earlier in the year as a result.
Tennessee, on the other hand, is looking to close out strong. They will play the Vanderbilt Commodores next week at home. While the playoffs appear to be out of the picture for the Volunteers, it is still very important that they handle business this weekend, especially when you consider the opportunity they have against the Gators.
The last time Tennessee walked out of the Swamp with a win was all the way back in 2003. The Volunteers are 0 for their last 10 ever since. A tough streak for the Volunteers but they have a good opportunity to end that streak this weekend.
Tennessee Looking to End a Historic Streak vs Florida Gators
Tennessee is a 3.5-point favorite over the Gators, according to Fan Duel. The over/under for the matchup is set at 57.5 points.
Despite Florida's struggles this season, they have proven their ability to compete with anyone in the confernce. They took Georgia down to the wire just a few weeks ago and this past weekend, they held a lead at halftime over Ole Miss. With that said though, they did have an abysmal performance against Kentucky, so it would seem as if it depends on which version of Florida shows up this weekend.
Florida's biggest issue this year has been finding consistency on offense. Quarterback DJ Lagway has had an issue with turning the ball over at a high rate and they have dealt with a lot of injuries in the wide receiver room, as well. Tennessee on the other hand has had their fair share of struggles on defense, so whichever group between the two has a better day this weekend might be the one who comes out on top.
Kickoff for the game has been set for 7:30 PM ET and will be broadcasted on ABC. A kickoff time for Tennessee's matchup against Vanderbilt has not yet been announced, but likely will be revealed some time this week.