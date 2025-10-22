Everything Tennessee Football WR Coach Kelsey Pope Said Ahead of Kentucky
The Tennessee Volunteers experienced defeat in Tuscaloosa over the weekend at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Vols would return to Knoxville and get back to work as the team prepares for another road game at night in the SEC.
A trip to Lexington, Kentucky is on the horizon for the weekend.
Growth of Braylon Staley
"Braylon's a fierce competitor," Pope said quickly.
"I think that shows on Saturdays. Every time he shows up in the building, he's got the same mentality. I think that approach is what helps him be successful. I think that approach is what gives him so much confidence. And when you do that every day, even when games don't start right or practices don't start right, you're able to bounce back because you create enough habits. Um you create enough sweat equity to be able to bounce back and persevere through some of those situations. So, I think for starters, his approach and his mentality every day of trying to find a way to get better, I think is what contributes most of that."
Chris Brazzell II Leading to Alabama
"I really saw the same approach. I think, you know, as a wide out, sometimes you get it your way, sometimes you don't. You got to always expect it, and if it doesn't, you got to roll with the punches. I didn't really see a different approach. I think he (Chris Brazzell II) came into the Bama week with a really good approach, which he's done for the most part this year. We look forward to getting that same approach and that same mentality at practice every week."
Workload of Top 3
"I think they are. I think they handle it well. I think they all want to be out there. I think it's special. You had two young guys last year that didn't get as many snaps as they wanted to. Now, they're in the position that they asked for. You know, obviously you do see it, late in games, but what we try to do as coaches is, try to slow our tempo down. Try to get in and out of personnel to try to maybesave their legs here or there. Um, so you can do somethings schematically and with playcalling to help them. But those guys want to be out there. They're competing every single snap. That's all I can ask for."
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything from Kelsey Pope.
