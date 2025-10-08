Volunteer Country

Chris Brazzell II Posting Award Worthy Numbers

Chris Brazzell is at the top or near the top for nearly every wide receiver statistical category.

Dale Dowden

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) makes a touchdown reception while defended by Georgia defensive back Daniel Harris (7) in an NCAA college football game on September 13, 2025, Knoxville, Tennessee.
The Tennessee Vols and their beloved fans witnessed former wide receiver and current New York Giant get presented with the Biletnikoff Award following the 2022 season.

Three years later, the Big Orange has another wide receiver that is posting numbers that could be easily deserving of the award is the production continues.

Chris Brazzell II has taken huge steps from last year up to this point. The Tulane transfer often struggled with drops a bit last season, however, that has not been an issue this season.

Stepping into a true starting role and being the veteran of the room, Brazzell II has embraced every moment and taken it all in stride.

Coming off of the bye week, Brazzell II is in the conversation as the best wide receiver playing right now. When you look at the numbers and turn on the tape, it is definitely hard to argue against it.

The numbers in the above post may be altered as another Saturday worth of games have been played while the Vols were idle, it is clear that Brazzell is either leading or near the top for most major statistical categories for the wide receivers.

At 6-foot-5, 200-pounds, the junior wide out can attack a defense in a variety of ways. If Brazzell continues on this path, he may be holding some hardware at the end of the season and could be NFL Draft bound.

Dale Dowden
DALE DOWDEN

Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.

