Chris Brazzell II Posting Award Worthy Numbers
The Tennessee Vols and their beloved fans witnessed former wide receiver and current New York Giant get presented with the Biletnikoff Award following the 2022 season.
Three years later, the Big Orange has another wide receiver that is posting numbers that could be easily deserving of the award is the production continues.
Chris Brazzell II has taken huge steps from last year up to this point. The Tulane transfer often struggled with drops a bit last season, however, that has not been an issue this season.
Stepping into a true starting role and being the veteran of the room, Brazzell II has embraced every moment and taken it all in stride.
Coming off of the bye week, Brazzell II is in the conversation as the best wide receiver playing right now. When you look at the numbers and turn on the tape, it is definitely hard to argue against it.
The numbers in the above post may be altered as another Saturday worth of games have been played while the Vols were idle, it is clear that Brazzell is either leading or near the top for most major statistical categories for the wide receivers.
At 6-foot-5, 200-pounds, the junior wide out can attack a defense in a variety of ways. If Brazzell continues on this path, he may be holding some hardware at the end of the season and could be NFL Draft bound.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II Named To Biletnikoff Award Watchlist
- Everything From Head Coach Josh Heupel During His Bye Week Press Conference
- 2027 Blue-Chip DB Joshua Dobson Talks Tennessee Football
- Four-Star Forward Ralph Scott Commits to Tennessee Basketball
- Tennessee's Tony Vitello Linked to Manager Job in MLB
- 2027 Quarterback Prospect Schedules Tennessee Football Gameday Visit
- In-state 2027 Safety High on Tennessee Football with Commitment Approaching
- Tennessee Football's Joshua Josephs Named Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week
- PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Tennessee’s Win Over Mississippi State
- AP College Football Rankings - Tennessee's New Position Following Win over Miss State
- Everything Joshua Josephs and Tyre West Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State
- Everything DeSean Bishop and Colton Hood Jr. Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State