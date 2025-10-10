Arkansas vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
The Arkansas Razorbacks have lost three games in a row, including two games to ranked opponents, heading into Week 7 against the Tennessee Volunteers.
Tennessee is 4-1 in the 2025 season, with its lone loss coming to Georgia in overtime back in Week 3. Since then, it has rebounded nicely with wins over UAB (by 32 points) and Mississippi State (in overtime).
Oddsmakers have set Tennessee as a 12.5-point favorite at home, but can it cover such a huge number against an SEC opponent? Arkansas appears to be going in the tank at the moment, but it did lose by just six points on the road against Ole Miss earlier this season.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to watch and my prediction for Week 7.
Arkansas vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Arkansas +12.5 (-108)
- Tennessee -12.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Arkansas: +380
- Tennessee: -500
Total
- 69.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Arkansas vs. Tennessee How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 11
- Time: 4:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Arkansas record: 2-3
- Tennessee record: 4-1
Arkansas vs. Tennessee Key Players to Watch
Chris Brazzell II, Wide Receiver, Tennessee
Through five games this season, Brazzell has 531 receiving yards and leads the country with seven touchdown receptions.
He’s been dominant for Tennessee, putting up 177 receiving yards in the overtime loss to Georgia earlier this season. Now, Brazzell has a cupcake matchup against an Arkansas team that is 110th in the country in EPA/Pass, allowing 257 passing yards per game.
I expect Brazzell to get a ton of targets on Saturday as Tennessee looks to pick up a blowout win.
Arkansas vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick
Tennessee is in a prime spot to pick up a conference win, as Arkansas lost by 43 points to Notre Dame in its last game and is just 1-4 against the spread this season.
While the Razorbacks rank 43rd in the country in EPA/Play, they are just 110th in EPA/Play on defense, setting up an easy matchup for a Tennessee offense that is averaging 536.4 yards per game this season.
The Volunteers are 12th in the country in EPA/Play on offense, and while they aren’t great defensively (91st in EPA/Play), I’m not sold on the Razorbacks scoring enough to keep up. Arkansas’ offense relies heavily on the run, but Tennessee is allowing just 2.8 yards per carry in the 2025 season.
I’ll back the Volunteers to win this game by multiple scores at home.
Pick: Tennessee -12.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.