Josh Heupel Challenges This Player to Step Up Following Joakim Dodson's Injury

Tennessee might have gotten a big win on Saturday, but the game still did not go exactly as planned. Anytime a ranked team is playing FCS competition, one of the biggest things is to escape the game healthy. Unfortunately for the Vols, this did not happen, as they lost WR and returner Joakim Dodson for the season.

This injury puts a stain on the win, and naturally, Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel was asked about it.

Josh Heupel Reacts to Joakim Dodson's Injury News

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Joakim Dodson (9) runs the ball against the Furman Paladins during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“You just hate it for him. One really good kickoff return, unique just in how he gets tackled and the leg plants. From year one, finishing the season to January, just how he prepared, practiced, and trained. Saw great strides in him as a player. Disappointing, you put all that work in, and you get one game of football. That’s always hard for anybody that goes through that,” Josh Heupel

Though this injury is something no person wants to see, it does give more opportunity to someone else. Heupel has singled out one player to take advantage of that opportunity.

Josh Heupel Challenges Tyreek King Following Joakim Dodson's Injury

Knoxville Catholic football player Tyreek King signs with University of Tennessee, at Knoxville Catholic High School in West Knoxville, Dec. 3, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Tyreek (King) is the first guy that needs to continue to grow. He’s done a good job. I mentioned that during the course of training camp. He got some action the other day. He just needs to continue to grow. We’ve got great trust in him. Certainly, there’s urgency, if there wasn’t before, he certainly recognizes that now,” Josh Heupel

The Vols still have great depth at the WR position, and Tyreek King is one of those reasons. The freshman is immensely talented signaled by the fact that he was a consensus 4-star prospect in his recruiting class.

With the loss of Dodson, King now has the opportunity to get a larger role. After playing his high school football at Knoxville Catholic, it would be a thing from a fairy tale if King is able to continue to elevate his game and become an impact player for the Vols in his freshman season.

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