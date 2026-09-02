Bold Predictions: Tennessee Football vs. Furman Paladins

The Tennessee Vols are set to play against the Furman Paladins in what is expected to be a big-time showcase for the Vols' offense and defense following a massive and eventful offseason.

Ahead of the game, every staff member decided to put together a bold prediction. Here is what everyone had to say.

Caleb Sisk: Tennessee Football Finishes With 2+ Interceptions

Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) celebrates after making an interception during the NCAA college football game against New Mexico State on November 15, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"If there is one thing that I learned about Jake Garcia in his first game with the Paladins, it is that he is notably shaking some rust off. I believe he could find himself in a tricky situation early, in which he throws an interception, which will wake Neyland up. Throughout the game, he will throw another one. A bolder prediction would be if it were to go to the same player, but I don't believe that will be the case. I believe two will be the minimum amount of interceptions in this contest, showing off the new defensive back coaches and the work their staff has put in," Sisk said.

Dale Dowden: The Offense Finishes Over 400 Yards

Tennessee wide receiver TK Keys (5) during Tennessee football preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"You don't want to call this a "give me" game, but this should be a game where the Vols should be able to assert themselves if they execute properly. In the perfect scenario where execution is high, knowing the players who will get their time, it is very feasible that the offense can collect 400 yards between the air and on the ground," Dowden said.

Wesley Powell: Faizon Brandon Throws for Over 300 Yards

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) during Tennessee football’s first preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"With the SEC moving to a nine-game slate, it means that there is less time for new quarterbacks, like Faizon, to adapt before being tested. For this reason, I believe Tennessee might air the ball out more than they would have in the past in this situation. With Faizon’s skill set against a lesser opponent in Furman, I believe he will be able to eclipse the 300 passing yards mark on the day," Powell said.

Josh Greer: Faizon Brandon Finishes 22-30, 280+ Yards, and 3+ TDs

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon smiles during an interview at his Youth Football Camp at Anderson County High School on July 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"He inherits a loaded receiving corps, a great running back, a strong offensive line, and Heupel’s tempo-driven scheme is built to get a talented true freshman into rhythm early with quick, high-percentage throws. If he hits anywhere close to that stat line, it would be one of the more efficient true freshman SEC debuts in recent memory," Greer said.

Jake Nichols: Tennessee Breaks the Modern Scoring Record

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) runs the ball during the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"With an experienced backfield, a juiced Neyland Stadium and plenty of weapons for Faizon Brandon to utilize in his first start, Tennessee rolls past Furman to break the modern-era single-game scoring record it set last season in a 72-17 drubbing of East Tennessee State. The output should give Tennessee plenty of momentum heading into a tough task against Georgia Tech next week in Atlanta," Nichols said.

Eli Elrod: Faizon Brandon Finishes With 3+ Passing TDs

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon as a freshman | Faizon Brandon/Instagram

"I believe this will happen due to Tennessee surrounding Faizon with elite talent at receiver and at the running back position. I also believe that Faizon will be able to run the offense well due to Josh Heupel's praise of how he commands the offense, has shown good pocket awareness, has shown good decision-making during the summer, and has taken care of the football while letting his playmakers make plays downfield," Elrod said.

Major Passons: Tennessee Hits the Over By Themselves

Tennessee wide receiver Joakim Dodson (9) during Tennessee football preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Vols in recent years have absolutely blasted the inferior teams they have played. I think this year is no different, but I believe the reason is important. The Vols will be starting a true freshman quarterback; they want him to find his rhythm and be as comfortable as possible heading into week 2 against a Power 4 team. Getting plenty of game reps against lesser competition would be a good way to build confidence. Because of this, I would not be surprised if the starters play a little bit more than they typically would in a game like this," Passons said.

Matt Schilling: Tennessee Fails to Cover

Tennessee linebacker Amare Campbell (0) during the Vols' preseason football practice in Knoxville on Aug. 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The current spread via ESPN is Tennessee -48.5, and although that seems feasible, the Over/Under is only 66.5, so if Furman were to score any more than 18 points, the time of possession, unless the scoring plays were all explosive, really wouldn't allow for Tennessee to fully cover the spread. They easily win by 30 or even 35 points, but I just don't see the -48.5 covering. Also, if the lead is fairly sizeable (28+ pts) at halftime, we could see playing time be eaten up by some of the 2nd and 3rd string players on Tennessee," Schilling said.

Tyler Miller: Tennessee Blocks a Punt Return and Scores

Tennessee defensive back Dylan Lewis (24) during Vols' football's first day of fall camp in Knoxville on July 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"When they say anything can happen in college football, they mean it. I believe that the Vols will have a massive moment in the game, in which special teams come up massive for Coach Crabtree. I believe they block a punt and score," Miller said.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.