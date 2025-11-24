Former Player Shares His Honest Thoughts on Josh Heupel and Danny White
The Tennessee Volunteers played in quite a tough atmosphere in their game on Saturday, but they were able to do something that they haven't been able to do in a very long time, as they walked away with a win inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. This is a stadium that the Vols haven't won in since 2003. This is an ongoing trend that finally came to an end in blowout fashion. The Vols walked away with a win inside The Swamp by a score of 31-11. This looks better than the game actually showed, as they scored late to cut into the lead.
This game meant a lot to the Tennessee fans, but it also meant a lot to the former players who had played against teams like Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. The Florida rivalry runs deep, and the Tennessee Volunteers can't stand the Florida Gators. This was a huge win for the Vols, which led to former Vols reacting to this game. One of the former players who reacted to Tennessee's win over the Florida Gators in The Swamp was Donte' Stallworth, who is one of the better wide receivers to come through Knoxville.
Donte' Stallworth Reacts to Tennessee Winning in The Swamp
"This holiday season I am thankful for Danny White, Josh Heupel and staff! #GoVols," said the former Tennessee Volunteers star when speaking about the Tennessee Volunteers staff following the Tennessee Vols' win over the Florida Gators in The Swamp for the first time since 2003.
The Vols winning in Gainesville pushed their record to 8-3. They are chasing a nine-win regular season yet again, as they have one major game left on their schedule. That game is against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Vanderbilt has been a majorly improved program, and much of this is thanks to the star power that they have at the QB position.
Their QB, Diego Pavia, is a legitimate Heisman contender, as he is a rushing and passing threat, which makes him a dual threat as a whole. He is someone who can beat you in many ways, and a player who represents the competitive nature of college football. He will be battle-tested by Tennessee and the Tim Banks defense, as the Vols have the chance to play spoiler to the Vanderbilt season as a whole. This being as they are still in playoff contention, and very well could/should make the college football playoffs.