Fast Five: Storylines and Players Tennessee and Georgia Tech Fans Need to Know Before Kickoff

Tennessee is set to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday. In fact, this is a game that many people have been keeping an eye on this week.

This includes Najeh Wilkins, who joined us to discuss five players and five storylines that he is looking at the most, and that Tennessee fans need to know. Here is what he had top say.

Alberto Mendoza - Quarterback

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) drops back to pass against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You look at what he did Week 1, he was 17-for-23 and was the highest-graded Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket on PFF, with an 85.5 grade. When the run game was struggling, I felt like he was making some big-time throws down the field and putting them into position to win the football game. He is a perfectionist and holds himself to a high standard. Coming early and leaving late, he just wants to be the best player he can be on the field, so he holds himself to a high standard. I think he's a guy you will definitely see make some plays on Saturday. He is very calculated in the risks that he takes, and he is a very accurate quarterback who doesn't get talked about enough," Wilkins said.

Justice Haynes - Running Back

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) rushes the ball against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He didn't have the game that he necessarily wanted, but it wasn't all of his fault. I felt like the offensive line was just not dominant. He got pushed around; you know, Coach Key called him team bully-disciplined. So he is a guy that I am looking at with the linebacker core that Tennessee has, to see if he can have some success against guys like Arion Carter, Amare Campbell, or even Jadon Perlotte. I am curious to see if he can get on track, being the star running back," Wilkins said

Dalen Penson - Wide Receiver

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) talks to Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Dalen Penson (25) after a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think Dalen Pinson is going to be another one to watch. He is a former cornerback, actually; he was a freshman corner last year, and he has switched over to wide receiver this year. You saw when he got the touches, he was pretty dynamic, finishing the game with 73 yards. He runs track, and the dude has some unbelievable speed, and when the dude gets the ball in his hands, he is a threat to take it home every single time, so he is definitely one to watch," Wilkins said.

Kevin Roche Jr. - Tight End

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Kevin Roche Jr. (86) attempts to make a catch against Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Immanuel Ezeogu (52) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He is a guy that you are looking at as a 6'9 and 265-pound guy. He is a guy who is coming into his sophomore year, big, strong, athletic, and can be a red-zone weapon. He has a big catch radius and is a good blocker. He is a guy that I believe has a lot of potential,' Wilkins said.

Jordan Walker - Defensive Lineman/EDGE

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key reacts in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He was named a team captain this year. He was really good during fall camp. He had one sack against Colorado. With a freshman quarterback coming in here with Faizon Brandon, who's really good, this defensive line, which is retooled and re-rostered, will need to take a step forward. That has been kind of the Achilles ' heel for Georgia Tech, as the line has not been what it should be. I have been looking, and I can see it has been a problem for them, so Jordan Walker, I am excited to watch and see if he can take over as a player," Wilkins said.

Five Storylines

Storyline 1 & 2: How Faizon Brandon and Tennessee As a Whole Handles Their First Road Test

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) throws the ball during a college football game between Tennessee and Furman in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I will start by talking about the stadium. How does Faizon respond to that environment? I believe Georgia Tech has an underrated stadium quality, and I think that will be an interesting environment to see a true freshman quarterback make his first career start on the road, against a solid environment on the road. An ACC stadium, I mean, it's next level. I won't say that it compares to Neyland Stadium, but it isn't easy to play here, so I am curious to see how Faizon adapts," Wilkins said.

Storyline 3: Georgia Tech's Running Game vs. Tennessee's Defensive Front

Jul 16, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Georgia Tech's running back Justice Haynes reacts to a comment by running back Malachi Hosley with the media during Media Day at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We know that Xavier Gilliam killed it; he had three sacks last week on the interior defensive line, and that Georgia Tech offensive line struggled to create any push, man. Can they create enough holes for Justice Haynes to run through? I think that's one of my biggest questions, and those Tennessee linebackers, man, they flow through those games, and they flow sideline to sideline, so that's a situation that could be very difficult early if Georgia Tech doesn't find a way to get some push up front, and that's going to be a key matchup, because if Georgia Tech is shutting down the run game for the second week in a row, they have a way bigger problem on their hands, because they face some tough teams down the line. They still have Georgia down the line and Virginia Tech. They will be facing some good ones, so that will be a big problem," Wilkins said.

Storyline 4: Tennessee Defensive Backs vs. Georgia Tech Wide Receivers

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Kayin Lee (14) during the second half against the Furman Paladins at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Tennessee has got some guys. Like Kayin Lee and Ty Redmond, who is a sophomore phenom. Georgia Tech: this is a new wide receiver core. The only returner is Jordan Allen, and he was barely used as a wide receiver, so that speed vs. those elite DBs– how that looks with Pinson and Allen, but can the other guys have some success? Can they test this really good defensive back room vertically?" Wilkins said.

Storyline 5: Georgia Tech's Defensive Front

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key takes the field at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Georgia Tech gave up 181 yards on the ground. Last year they were ranked No. 88 in run defense. it appears that those same problems are there. The interior of that defensive line was pushed back, and pushed back bad. This is a team that has a four-deep roster. You look at Daune Morris, DeSean Bishop, Justin Baker, and Javin Gordon. They are going to run the football, so I am curious to see if Georgia Tech has an answer. Are you going to be ready to go? Because if not, it could be a long day. Tennessee carved Furman up for around 300 yards, so this could be a long game," Wilkins said.

Najeh Wilkins Confirms His Score Prediction

Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets mascot Buzz in the stands against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I would say my score prediction is 35-24, and I am going to give the nod to Tennessee. I think this will be a game that Georgia Tech hangs around in all the way up through the third quarter. There's going to be two really big plays on the offensive or defensive side of the ball for Tennessee, whether that is a big-time throw or just getting a touchdown. I think that will be a major difference in the game for them, and why they will be able to pull away in the fourth quarter and get to this 2-0 victory. Georgia Tech and Brent Key are good against the spread, and they are good when they are underdogs, but unless we see something different on Saturday, I think that Tennessee will run away with this one in the fourth quarter," Wilkins said.

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