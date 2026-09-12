How to Watch: Tennessee Football vs Georgia Tech

The second week of the college football season is upon us, and the Tennessee Volunteers are in action once again. The Vols will look to begin the season 2-0 as they take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets from the ACC.

This game will be the first true test of the season for Tennessee after they made quick work of their week one opponent from the FCS, the Furman Paladins. This game will require more diligence and not give as much wiggle room if the Vols want to come home with the win.

Though this game is not at the beloved Neyland Stadium, fans can still make a short trip to Bobby Dodd Stadium to see their beloved Vols face off against the Yellow Jackets. This will obviously be Tennessee’s first road game of the year, and it will be interesting to see how the team looks in a hostile environment.

All eyes will be on quarterback Faizon Brandon to see how he handles playing away from Neyland and against a Power 4 opponent for the first time. Though Georgia Tech is coming off a shocking loss to the Colorado Buffaloes, this will still be a much bigger test for Brandon than playing FCS competition.

If fans are not fortunate enough to be able to attend the game in person, they will be easy access to the game as it will be aired on TV. This will also give fans from all around the country the chance to watch the game.

Though not considered the biggest game of the week, there will be a lot of attention on the game. This will give the Vols a chance to make a statement with the eyes of the whole United States watching.

Here is how fans can watch the Tennessee Volunteers take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

How to Watch Tennessee vs Georgia Tech

The Smokey mascot waves to fans at the Vol Walk before a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Game Day: Saturday, Sep 12, 2026



• Game Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia



• Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT



• TV: ESPN



• Streaming: ESPN App



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