Florida vs Tennessee: College Gameday Crew Picks
The college gameday crew has made their picks for the Florida vs Tennessee game.
The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to get back into the win column this weekend as they take on the Florida Gators at home. The Gators have had a very up-and-down season this year but they are coming off of a win against UCF. This rivalry between Tennessee and Florida has also been very one-sided for quite some time now, and not in favor of the Volunteers. However, early predictions state the Volunteers are going to dominate on Saturday.
College Gameday was in Oregon this week for the Ohio State vs Oregon game, but they also made their picks for the Florida vs Tennessee game. Here is how the crew sees the game playing out:
Tennessee vs Florida College Gameday Picks:
Desmond Howard: Tennessee
Pat McAfee: Tennessee
Kaitlin Olson (Celebrity Picker): Tennessee
Nick Saban: Tennessee
Kirk Herbstreit: Tennessee
Right now, Florida owns the overall series record as they are 31-21 against the Volunteers all-time. Tennessee has won just one game out of the last seven matchups and has only won twice in the series since 2005. That includes last year's game when the Gators defeated Tennessee in the Swamp by a final score of 29-16.
