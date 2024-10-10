Volunteer Country

Florida vs Tennessee Predictions - What The Models Say About the Matchup

Oct 5, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 19-14. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
The Florida Gators will be in Knoxville, Tennessee this weekend to take on the Volunteers fresh off their upset loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks a week ago. Now, the Vols look to get back in the win column in the first year of the 12-team playoff in college football.

The Gators are fresh off having beaten the UCF Knights a week ago 24 to 13, it's their best defensive performance against a Power4 schools since 2022 when they held South Carolina to just six points at home.

The Vols are considerable favorites, more than two touchdowns according to FanDuel. The Vols sit at -15.5 point favorites as Saturday's game nears. Here's what the simulation models say about the matchup.

Florida vs Tennessee Predictions

  • ESPN Matchup Predictor - Gives the Volunteers an 86.9% chance of winning.
  • ESPN FPI Rating for Tennessee - 21.5 (5th)
  • ESPN FPI Rating for Florida - 7.2 (36th)

Tennessee vs Florida Official Injury Report:

Tennessee:
- Jourdan Thomas, DB, Out
- Edwin Spillman, LB, Out
- Ben Bolton, LB, Doubtful
- Dont'e Thornton Jr., Questionable
- Squirrel White, WR, Probable
- Christian Harrison, DB, Probable
- Bru McCoy, WR, Probable

