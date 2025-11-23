Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Reacts to Tennessee's Against Over Florida
The Tennessee Volunteers have quickly become one of the talking points following this weekend's slate of games, as the Vols were set to try and snap a streak that has haunted them since before some of the active players were born. The Tennessee Volunteers played against the Florida Gators inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. A stadium that has adopted the nickname "The Swamp" by fans of both Florida and the opponents they face.
Tennessee has been haunted by the Florida Gators' stadium, but that is something that remains to be intimidating. This is always a huge factor, but the Vols were able to move past this. The Tennessee Volunteers defeated the Gators, as they were victorious in a huge factor. The Tennessee Volunteers defeated the Florida Gators in The Swamp by a score of 31-11. This finally broke the streak, as the Tennessee Volunteers defeated Florida in Gainesville for the first time since 2003.
Many people, including influencers and celebrities, commented on the outcome of this game. Many were in shock at the fact that the Vols broke a streak that seemed to be a given for many years. One of the more interesting posts was made by a current politician. That politician being Ron DeSantis. DeSantis is a Republican from the state of Florida, and someone who has shown support to the Gators, considering that it is a team inside the state that he resides in and has been the governor of.
Here is what he had to say.
Ron DeSantis Shares His Statement
"Getting blown out in the Swamp by Tennessee = rock bottom for the Gators. I remember the days when even someone like Peyton Manning didn’t have a chance against UF in Gainesville. Frustrating for the fan base," said DeSantis when speaking about the Tennessee Volunteers' victory over the Florida Gators in The Swamp for the first time since 2003.
The Tennessee Vols got off to a hot start that the Florida Gators could never bounce back from, which seemed to be the story of the game as a whole. The Vols couldn't keep their foot on the neck of the Gators the way that they would have liked, but the Tennessee Vols walking away with a win is what matters the most to that program.
Tennessee will return home for their next game, as they are set to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. This is a game that means a lot to the Vols, as they have the chance to spoil the Commodores playoff hopes.