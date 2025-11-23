Kadin Fife's Head Coach Details What the Tennessee Vols Are Getting With Fife
The Tennessee Volunteers have landed one of the better players in the state of Georgia on the defensive line. That being as they landed Kadin Fife after a breakout season.
Fife has been on the radar since the offseason, and the Tennessee Vols won the recruiting battle for the prospect. He announced his commitment on Friday, which made headlines. Fife caught up with Vols on SI, but he wasn't the only person from Chattooga to do this. His head football coach, Coach Gable caught up with Vols on SI to detail Fife's commitment and what the Vols are getting out of the Peach State recruit with an Alabama background.
Coach Gable Talks Kadin Fife to Tennessee
"As I have told almost every coach that I have talked to, I believe that Kadin's best football is yet to come. At a small school, we have a hard time putting somebody in front of him who can push him every rep and every play. We were fortunate this year to have a couple of guys, 280-290 pound range, to line up against Kadin for him to get some solid work in that he is going to see at the next level. So what I am most excited about is I feel when he gets there. With the consistency he brings. He's got the tools, and he is quick. His getting off is one of his best strengths; he is strong. I just think that he needs that consistency each day, and to be pushed each day, that small school high school ball is hard to do in reality."
He then would go into detail about what he is going to be capable of at Tennessee.
"Well, he is going to be coaches by one of the best. Coach Garner has done this for a long time, and he has coached some outstanding guys. I know Kadin just being able to concentrate at that position every day, every rep, he is going to get better. He has played offense. In an average practice, 45 minutes a day on defense, 45 mins a day on offense. And so he does so much. If he can get there, and Coach Garner can get his hands on him, I expect good things to happen."
Next he would go into detail about what he improved the most on.
"Probably making plays when the ball is right at him. We saw this year a lot where teams ran away from him. The last few games this year, teams didn't run the ball much. They started running quick passing game, about game six or seven, Kadin figured out that if he is going to go make plays he has got to go and pursue, and I thought that was the biggest improvement in his game is getting him out of the box pursuing, and tracking down plays across the field. Rushing the passer. It allowed him to rush the passer, which is his strong point. He's got a good motor, and he's got a good first step. He started making plays across the field and he took it to the next level."
Gable believes the best is yet to come for Fife. He explained even more in detail despite him being too much for other players to handle already.
"Well he is a mismatch for a lot of people at the high school level. Like I said, he has a quickness that you din't see in many 295-pound athletes. He comes off the ball really hard, he's got good hands. We always talk about pad level and we always talk about using our hands, so when he started applying all of that, you know, he can chase down the quarterbacks. We try to move him around to give him inside and outside to give him the best advantage in our defense, so, he did well. He ended up with 8 sacks, and that is a lot of times when you see double teams and sometimes triple teams, running away from him, teams running the quick pass game. He had a good year. I still think the best is yet to come."
What is being worked on the most at this time?
"We are working in the weight room No. 1. Kadin has lost some weight, and we are trying to make sure when it gets put back on that it is the right kind of weight. I know when he gets to the next level they will take that up a level in college, but we are triying to do that here. We are working on strength now. We started our off-season program last week, so, that is our focus. Starting in the winter towards the spring we will do some speed and mobility drills, so we are just trying to help him continue to get better."
He would then check in with a message about what Tennessee is getting out of Fife.
"Well he is excited, and I am excited for him. Tennessee was one of the first schools to really reach out. They have been consistent with us. They had him up there, and we have had the opportunity to go up there and watch practices. They are getting a good one and his best football is ahead of him."
One funny thing that fans may not know is the fact that FIfe plays wide receiver some. But did he get any catches? Gable explained more.
"He finished with five catches, four catches. So yes. We had a few incompletions, but in the last game he caught about a 30 yarder. We are slo run heavy, so when you run a play action pass they bite. He right by a group, and had a 30-yard gain. We threw him out wide and threw him a corner quick ball every now and then, so we do it, we sure do."