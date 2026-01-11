Former Tennessee Football Coach Lands SEC Job Following 2025 Season

Former Tennessee football coach Levorn Harbin was hired to coach Missouri in the upcoming seasons. Harbin has been an incredibly accomplished coach and could be exactly what Missouri needs.

Coach Chop Lands the Missouri Job

“Missouri is expected to hire Levorn “Chop” Harbin as a defensive assistant coach, sources tell @CBSSports. Worked at Tennessee the last five seasons, including most recently as outside linebackers coach. Was also a top recruiter for the Vols. Was the lead recruiter on three four-star Class of 2026 players currently committed to Tennessee,” Matt Zenitz reported .

Harbin spent five seasons on Tennessee's staff from 2021-25, including the 2025 campaign as the outside linebackers/LEOs coach. He also has a long history of coaching. Here is how his coaching played out according to UTSports.com .

1998: North Alabama, Student Assistant

1999-2000: Auburn, Administrative Assistant

2001: Valdosta State, Defensive Line

2002-03: Georgia Southern, Outside Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator

2004: Atlanta Falcons, Scouting Assistant

2006-12: Tuskegee, Defensive Line/Special Teams/Recruiting Coordinator

2013-14: Auburn, Defensive Analyst

2015-16: Louisiana, Defensive Line

2017: Louisiana, Defensive Tackles

2018: Miles College, Defensive Line/Assistant Head Coach

2019-20: Auburn, Director of Recruiting

2021: Tennessee, Defensive Analyst

2022-24: Tennessee, Senior Defensive Analyst

2025: Tennessee, Outside Linebackers

He is also proven to be an accomplished coach who has led his team to victory in multiple conference championship games. Here’s a list of all the championship games that he has won.

2018 SIAC - Miles College (Defensive Coordinator/Assistant HC)

2013 SEC – Auburn (Defensive Analyst)

2012 SIAC - Tuskegee (Defensive Line/Special Teams)

2009 SIAC – Tuskegee (Defensive Line/Special Teams)

2008 SIAC – Tuskegee (Defensive Line/Special Teams)

2007 SIAC – Tuskegee (Defensive Line/Special Teams)

2002 Southern – Georgia Southern (Outside Linebackers/Special Teams)

2001 Gulf South – Valdosta State (Defensive Line)

1995 Division II National Champions – North Alabama (player)

Harbin coached many talented prospects at the University of Tennessee, including a first-round draft pick in the most recent NFL Draft. That player is James Pearce Jr. Pearce is currently an edge rusher for the Atlanta Falcons in the National Football League and has done very well in his first season. Harbin played a huge role in the development of the current Falcons star.

Here is a little more about Harbin and Pearce, according to UTSports.com.

“Harbin’s protégé Pearce Jr. capped his three-year UT career with 19.5 sacks, which tied for the 10th most in school history. Harbin helped recruit Pearce from Chambers High School in Charlotte, and he developed him into one of the top edge rushers in college football. Pearce became the first Vol defensive lineman since College Football Hall of Famer John Henderson from 2000-01 to earn back-to-back first-team All-SEC accolades. In 2024, Pearce was also a semifinalist for the Bednarik and Lombardi Awards. Harbin joined Pearce for his lifechanging moment when he was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 26 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Pearce became Tennessee’s 48th all-time first round draft choice and the highest drafted Vol defensive lineman since Derek Barnett went No. 14 overall in 2017.”

Harbin being hired on to Missouri is a smaller role than what he had but it is also an SEC role, which he has proven to be a leader when it comes to coaching. He could help bring Missouri to the conference championship in the SEC and has the chance to bring them many victories in the upcoming seasons. His coaching could be the boost Missouri needs.

