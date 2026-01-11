Tennessee Football Transfer Announces Commitment to Rival SEC School

The Tennessee Volunteers have officially lost yet another player, as one of the players that they lost days ago to the transfer portal has officially committed to another program. Not only did this talented player transfer away from the Tennessee Volunteers, but he is now set to join a rival program.

The player is Lance Heard, and he is on his way to another SEC school after beginning his career with LSU before transferring to Tennessee. He spent two seasons with the Vols and is now set to join the Kentucky Wildcats. The Wildcats also added Max Anderson, who is a backup for the Vols on the interior offensive line.

The Vols are losing a good one in Heard, who is one of the top names on the departure list. Here is how his overall career has gone, along with a year-by-year breakdown, according to utsports.com .

Career

Tennessee offensive lineman Lance Heard (53) during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Physically impressive former five-star offensive tackle in his second year with the program after transferring to Tennessee following an SEC All-Freshman season at LSU in 2023 … Was the Vols’ starting left tackle in 2024 and has improved greatly in 2025 … Considered the second-highest rated offensive tackle prospect during the 2023 transfer portal cycle … Signed with LSU as a member of the Class of 2023 before committing and signing with Tennessee in January 2024 ... Played in 35 career games (12 at LSU, 23 at UT) and has made 24 starts (1 at LSU, 23 at UT) … Seen action on 1,780 offensive snaps and allowed only three sacks in his career."

2025

Tennessee offensive lineman Lance Heard (53) and Tennessee defensive lineman Mariyon Dye (9) smile after winning a NCAA football game between Tennessee Volunteers and New Mexico State Aggies at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 15, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Started all 12 games at left tackle this season ... Played all 75 offensive snaps and posted the highest pass blocking grade on the team (77.0) according to PFF against No. 12 Vanderbilt (11/29) ... Played all 73 offensive snaps at left tackle and allowed just one pressure as UT finished with 248 rushing yards and 452 yards of total offense in road win at Florida (11/22) ... Was the Vols’ highest graded offensive player in win vs. New Mexico State (11/15), earning a 87.4 overall grade from PFF ... Played all 80 offensive snaps at LT and helped the Vols finish with 456 yards of total offense vs. No. 18 Oklahoma (11/1) ... Posted the highest rated pass blocking grade on the team (81.8) according to PFF in road win at Kentucky (10/25) after playing all 59 offensive snaps as the Vols scored 56 points and racked up 504 yards of total offense ... Played all 77 offensive snaps at LT, helping Vols total 410 yards of offense at No. 6 Alabama (10/18) ... Played all 65 snaps at LT and helped the Vols rush for a season-high 264 yards in win vs. Arkansas (10/11) ... Did not allow a pressure while playing all 72 offensive snaps in road win at Mississippi State (9/27), posting a 90.0 pass block grade according to PFF and helping UT pile up 466 yards of total offense ... Started at LT, played 56 clean snaps and helped the Vols roll up 235 rushing yards and 510 total yards in win vs. UAB (9/20) ... Played all 70 offensive plays at LT and didn’t allow a sack or hit to help the Vols post 496 yards of total offense against No. 6 Georgia (9/13) ... Was UT’s highest-graded pass blocker according to PFF (84.9) after playing 56 offensive snaps in dominant win over ETSU (9/16), helping the Vols rack up 717 yards of total offense and modern-era program records for in points (72) and first downs (41) ... Started and played all 68 offensive snaps at left tackle in season-opening win vs. Syracuse (8/30) without allowing a sack or a hit as UT piled up 493 yards of total offense and 246 rushing yards … Was the Vols’ highest-graded offensive lineman against the Orange with a 76.2 grade from PFF."

2024

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) looks to throw as Tennessee offensive lineman Lance Heard (53) blocks Mississippi State defensive lineman Jamil Burroughs (88) during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Earned the starting left tackle spot in his first year on Rocky Top … Started all 11 games he played in and missed two games due to injury … Played 753 offensive snaps while allowing just two sacks and three quarterback hits on the year according to PFF … Started and played 71 snaps at left tackle in CFP First Round game at No. 6 Ohio State (12/21) … Played all 73 snaps at LT as UT rolled up an SEC season-high 281 rushing yards and 538 yards of total offense in a road win at Vanderbilt (11/30) ... Played 41 snaps at LT and helped UT rush for 241 yards while compiling 460 yards of total offense in win vs. UTEP (11/23) ... Played all 72 snaps at Georgia (11/16) and did not allow a sack or QB hit ... Did not allow a pressure in a stout performance in win vs. Mississippi State (11/9), helping UT rush for 240 yards and pile up 452 yards of total offense ... Played all 82 offensive snaps at LT in win vs. Kentucky (11/2), helping the Vols post 477 yards of total offense ... Was in at LT on all 71 offensive plays and did not allow a sack in win vs. No. 7 Alabama (10/19) ... Played all 69 offensive snaps and allowed just one pressure in win vs. Florida (10/12) ... Returned from injury and played all 64 offensive snaps at Arkansas (10/5) ... Did not play in wins over Kent State (9/14) or Oklahoma (9/21) due to injury ... Started at LT and helped the Vols rush for 249 yards in blowout victory over No. 24 NC State (9/7), playing 63 offensive snaps ... Started at LT and did not allow a pressure in 45 offensive snaps as UT racked up 718 total yards of offense, which was tied for the second most in program history."

2023 (LSU)

Tennessee offensive lineman Lance Heard (53) during UT spring football practice on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Played in all 12 regular season games for the Tigers and made one start as a true freshman … Saw time mostly as a reserve offensive lineman and on field goal/PAT units … Named to the SEC All-Freshman Team … Saw action on 195 offensive snaps and did not allow a sack … Made the first of his career, at right tackle against Army (10/21), playing 58 snaps and not allowing a sack or QB hit … Played a season-high 59 snaps in big win over Auburn (10/14) as he was thrust into action following an injury … Saw his first offensive action at tackle in a Week 2 win over Grambling (9/9) with 54 snaps and no sacks allowed."

