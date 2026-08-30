Former Tennessee Football Defensive Lineman Among Players to Receive Bad NFL News

The Tennessee Volunteers have plenty of players in the NFL currently as they continue to produce more NFL talent every single season, which is showcased throughout the NFL Draft. The Vols had multiple players drafted this offseason, along with multiple players signed following the draft. One of the players who signed following the draft is Dominic Bailey, a defensive tackle who spent multiple years with the Tennessee Volunteers

Bailey was picked up after the draft by the Houston Texans, who currently reside in the AFC South. Funny enough, the Texans are joined by a fellow team in Tennessee, the Tennessee Titans. They are also joined by the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bailey was expected to be one of the better players that the Titans added, and he was given the chance to succeed. He did just that, as he finished the preseason with five solo tackles, being one of the leaders in that category among the defensive linemen on the Texans' roster.

Dominic Bailey Waived From Houston Texans 53-Man Roster

Dominic Bailey runs during Tennessee Football Pro Day 2025, at University of Tennessee on March 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even with a great preseason, he didn't receive the news that he had hoped for, as the announcement was made that the talented defensive lineman from the University of Tennessee, and someone who is now with the Texans, has officially been waived.

What this means is that the Texans defensive lineman can now be claimed off the waiver wire, and if he isn't, then he can return to the Texans as part of the practice squad. It remains unknown if he will be picked up by another team or if he will be back on the Texans' roster as a practice squad player.

Regardless, the talented player is expected to be on an NFL roster, even if it means he will be a practice squad player for the upcoming season.

Here is who he is joining among the players released or waived.

All Former Tennessee Football Players Who Has Been Waived or Released

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Dominic Bailey (73) tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) in second half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Quarterback: Joey Aguilar (Waived) - Jacksonville Jaguars

• Tight End: McCallen Castles (Released) - Green Bay Packers

• Defensive Lineman: Matthew Butler (Released) - Miami Dolphins

• Defensive Lineman: Dominic Bailey (Waived) - Houston Texans

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