The Tennessee Volunteers have the chance to become one of the more popular attractions in the NCAA Transfer Portal, as they have a lot of solid pitches that they can give to a group of players. This includes the home atmosphere, the season they put together with younger talent, and the need for players at certain positions.

The Tennessee Volunteers lost a lot of talent during the offseason. Some by choice and others who didn't have a choice but to leave because of their eligibility. The Vols lost over 30 players to the transfer portal, which definitely left its mark on the wall at parts of this season, which showed in the big moments.

There are many different players that made hit a different level of talent elsewhere, and one of those players is someone who is back to the transfer portal after a breakout season.

Former Tennessee Football Player Enters Transfer Portal Again

Cincinnati Bearcats safety Christian Harrison (5) reacts after a stop on fourth down in the third quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Bowling Green Falcons at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Sept. 6, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That player is former Tennessee Volunteers split starter at the star position, Christian Harrison. Harrison is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Rodney Harrison, and is a guy that was splitting reps with former Tennessee Vols DB Boo Carter just a season ago. In his time with the Cincinnati Bearcats (the team he joined during the portal season), the former Tennessee DB hit a different stride that he didn't hit in Knoxville. He finished the season with a total of 66 tackles, 40 of those tackles were solo tackles, 7 pass breakups, and one interception all while being able top get 2.5 tackles for a loss.

Harrison will be a top name in the transfer portal and will be someone that the nation would be able to benefit from. Harrison will likely end up as a top defensive back elsewhere and will have the chance to solidify himself as a possible NFL guy down the line.

Harrison's success shows that he was a talented athlete, which is something the Vols tried to take advantage of, but eventually failed to please him the way he would like when it comes to reps. Having a then freshman in Carter splitting reps was a bad sign, but the Vols still stayed with the split-starter format, but this year it was Carter and Jalen McMurray. Carter would later announce his plans to enter the transfer portal, which fans expected to be the case after a season long of headlines.

The Vols will continue to utilize their younger talent.

