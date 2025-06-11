Joshua Dobbs Continues to Show Promise for the New England Patriots
Former Tennessee Vol Joshua Dobbs continues to show promise for the New England Patriots.
NFL organizations are starting to ramp things up in preparation for the 2025 regular season. The New England Patriots are currently in the midst of preseason minicamp, which provided another look at the quarterback room.
Drake Maye is slated to be the starting quarterback, a right he earned during last season. The promising quarterback prospect had a solid outing during Tuesday's session, according to Mark Daniels with Yahoo Sports. Maye completed 64% of his passes (9-of-14) but also threw an interception that Christian Gonzalez made.
Another quarterback on the Patriots' roster who has been showing promise is former Tennessee Volunteer Joshua Dobbs. He went 9-of-15 with one touchdown on Tuesday, which included a 40-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Williams.
The Patriots signed Dobbs this offseason to add depth to the quarterback room. The former fourth-round pick has had a litany of stops across the league, mostly serving as a backup. He is now looking to serve as the backup option for the Patriots, which he is battling for with Ben Wooldridge.
Dobbs has over 20 starts since entering the league in 2017. In his career, he has completed 62.7% of his passes, thrown for 3,281 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He may not be in a position to steal the job away from Maye, but at the very least, he provides a comfortable second option for the Patriots if they ever need to call upon him.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava