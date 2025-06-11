Volunteer Country

Joshua Dobbs Continues to Show Promise for the New England Patriots

Former Tennessee Vol Joshua Dobbs continues to show promise for the New England Patriots.

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) warms up at minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
NFL organizations are starting to ramp things up in preparation for the 2025 regular season. The New England Patriots are currently in the midst of preseason minicamp, which provided another look at the quarterback room.

Drake Maye is slated to be the starting quarterback, a right he earned during last season. The promising quarterback prospect had a solid outing during Tuesday's session, according to Mark Daniels with Yahoo Sports. Maye completed 64% of his passes (9-of-14) but also threw an interception that Christian Gonzalez made.

Another quarterback on the Patriots' roster who has been showing promise is former Tennessee Volunteer Joshua Dobbs. He went 9-of-15 with one touchdown on Tuesday, which included a 40-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Williams.

The Patriots signed Dobbs this offseason to add depth to the quarterback room. The former fourth-round pick has had a litany of stops across the league, mostly serving as a backup. He is now looking to serve as the backup option for the Patriots, which he is battling for with Ben Wooldridge.

Dobbs has over 20 starts since entering the league in 2017. In his career, he has completed 62.7% of his passes, thrown for 3,281 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He may not be in a position to steal the job away from Maye, but at the very least, he provides a comfortable second option for the Patriots if they ever need to call upon him.

