Former Tennessee Football TE Jack Van Dorselaer Predicted to Transfer to SEC Program

The Tennessee Volunteers lost one of their players to the transfer portal on Wednesday, following some reports that indicated that he would like to be closer to home than he was being at Tennessee. The Vols lost their backup tight end, Jack Van Dorselaer, who is someone that many believed had a very bright future in the orange and white.

JVD is a guy who has quickly been noted as one of the better progressing players in size for the Vols and seen a good bit of action this year for the Vols. The talented prospect has now been predicted to land with a certain program. According to 247Sports, the talented prospect is expected to commit to the Oklahoma Sooners as one of their tight ends for this next season.

Nothing has been confirmed, but this is something to pay attention to.

Here is what he did in High School prior to his one and final season with the Vols, according to utsports.com .

Jack Van Dorselaer's High School Bio

Tennessee tight end Jack Van Dorselaer (3) walks off the field after the loss to Illinois in the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Versatile, strong tight end with reliable hands and punishing, physical blocking ability out of Texas prep powerhouse Southlake Carroll High School … Early enrollee who participated in spring practices and has a chance to be an immediate contributor as a true freshman in the fall of 2025 … Shined in the Orange & White Spring Game, hauling in three touchdown passes … Considered a four-star prospect and top 20 tight end in the country by ESPN and 247Sports … Rated No. 6 and No. 17 at his position by those outlets, respectively … The No. 47 prospect from the state of Texas according to 247Sports … Rated a four-star tight end by On3 … Two-way player who saw action at defensive end during his senior season and totaled 59 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks for one the nation’s top high school programs – helping lead Southlake Carroll to an undefeated regular season … As a junior, pulled in 15 catches for 316 yards (21.1 yards per reception) with six touchdowns at tight end … Also competed in swimming and track & field during his high school career … Committed to the Vols in January 2024 … Chose Tennessee over 26 other Division I offers, including 22 Power Four programs and 10 SEC institutions … Coached by Riley Dodge … Parents are David and Tracy Van Dorselaer … Majoring in sport management … X handle is @JackVanD85 … Instagram handle is @jack.vandorselaer_88."

