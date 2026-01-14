Tennessee Football Tight End Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Tennessee Volunteers have the chance to be well at many positions, including the tight end position, although this position took a major hit on Wednesday. Priority rotational piece, Jack Van Dorselaer, has entered his name into the transfer portal. The Vols' freshman saw a ton of action in the orange and white and was someone who was slated to be the No. 2 guy for the Vols alongside Ethan Davis, who is expected to be the starter.

The reason for the departure hasn't fully been released, but it seems that a lot of the rumored reasons are that he is homesick. He is originally from the state of Texas, as he joined the Vols from Southlake Carroll. In his time at Tennessee, he finished with five catches and one touchdown. He had the longest catch of seven yards as well.

Here is more about him before his season with the Vols, according to utsports.com .

Jack Van Dorselaer's High School Bio

Nov 22, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Jack van Dorselaer (3) stiff arms Florida Gators defensive back Sharif Denson (0) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

"Versatile, strong tight end with reliable hands and punishing, physical blocking ability out of Texas prep powerhouse Southlake Carroll High School … Early enrollee who participated in spring practices and has a chance to be an immediate contributor as a true freshman in the fall of 2025 … Shined in the Orange & White Spring Game, hauling in three touchdown passes … Considered a four-star prospect and top 20 tight end in the country by ESPN and 247Sports … Rated No. 6 and No. 17 at his position by those outlets, respectively … The No. 47 prospect from the state of Texas according to 247Sports … Rated a four-star tight end by On3 … Two-way player who saw action at defensive end during his senior season and totaled 59 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks for one the nation’s top high school programs – helping lead Southlake Carroll to an undefeated regular season … As a junior, pulled in 15 catches for 316 yards (21.1 yards per reception) with six touchdowns at tight end … Also competed in swimming and track & field during his high school career … Committed to the Vols in January 2024 … Chose Tennessee over 26 other Division I offers, including 22 Power Four programs and 10 SEC institutions … Coached by Riley Dodge … Parents are David and Tracy Van Dorselaer … Majoring in sport management … X handle is @JackVanD85 … Instagram handle is @jack.vandorselaer_88," the website stated.

More Vols News