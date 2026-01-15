Tennessee Football Now Predicted to Miss on Transfer Portal Target

The Tennessee Volunteers have been swinging and missing at certain positions when it comes to the transfer portal; however, as of recently, they have been able to walk down more names than they have in the past.

This past week, they have been able to land some of their top portal targets, but they have still kept a steady pace of missing prospects. They have been reloading with new portal targets, but it seems as if they are possibly going to miss again. The Vols have been predicted to miss on a new portal name to watch at the cornerback position. The Vols are predicted to miss on Omillio Agard, who was set to visit the Vols this week. He has been projected to land with the Virginia Cavaliers. Virginia is a team you would think the Vols could out-recruit, and adding a guy like Agard would be a big deal for this staff.

While predictions don't mean anything until pen meets paper, the Vols will now need to turn it up a notch if they want to land the Wisconsin transfer. Although for those curious about where the prediction is coming from, the prediction was made by Chris Hummer of 247Sports .

Here is some more of about him according to his bio from uwbadgers.com .

Omillio Agard Bio

Oct 18, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) catches a touchdown pass while being covered by Wisconsin cornerback Omillio Agard (6) during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2025

"Played in 10 games, making three starts at cornerback for Wisconsin … made first career start against Iowa (Oct. 10) … finished with 21 tackles, including a sack, one INT and two PBUs … deflected a pass in the season opener against Miami (OH) (Aug. 28) … made two tackles and grabbed his first career INT against MTSU (Sept. 6) … made season-high five tackles against Ohio State (Oct. 18) … made three tackles at Oregon (Oct. 25) and at Indiana (Nov. 15)."

High School and Personal Information

Named a four-star composite recruit

Became the highest-rated cornerback to ever sign at Wisconsin during the Rivals.com era

Was a three-time 6A state champion during high school career

Made three interceptions and tallied 20 PBUs as a senior, earning Adidas All-America, first-team all-state and first-team all-catholic honors in 2023

Earned all-state and all-catholic league honors in 2022

Made three interceptions and 35 tackles in 2021, earning MaxPreps sophomore All-America accolades and first team all-state honors

Started as a freshman on a state-champion squad that included Marvin Harrison Jr., Jeremiah Trotter and Kyle McCord

High school coach was Tim Roken

Participated in service trips to the University of Virginia and Penn State and hosted football camps as a high schooler

Has three siblings, Halo, Ayris and Ahmari

Plans to study business/finance

Parents are Justin and Taquana Agard

