Tennessee Football Transfer Portal Commit Flips to New Program

The Tennessee Vols have received some not-so-great news, as one of their commits from the transfer portal class has flipped away before he signed. He has announced that instead of signing with the Vols, he will be signing with the Baylor Bears.

That player is lone wide receiver transfer addition Gavin Freeman, who was set to come in and be a key wide receiver and special teams player for the Vols. He had a dominant 2025 and was expected to have just as good of a 2026 with the Vols, but that will no longer be the case.

Here is what he did prior to his best season in his college career.

Gavin Freeman Bio

Nov 29, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Gavin Freeman (17) leaps over Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Connor Welsch (17) during the second half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

2024: "Played in the first four games of the season before sitting out the remainder of the year to maintain a redshirt ... Recorded six catches for 45 yards on the year, with two receptions each against South Dakota State, Tulsa and Utah ... Made a season-long 23-yard catch against Utah on his way to finishing with a season-high 30 receiving yards ... Heavily involved in the return game in the four games he played, totaling eight kickoff returns for 163 yards and two punt returns for 31 yards ... Had a long kickoff return of 38 yards against Utah and a long punt return of 29 yards at Tulsa ... Recorded a season-high 125 all-purpose yards against Utah ... Named OSU’s Special Teams Co-Practice Player of the Week against Texas Tech."

2023 (Sophomore at Oklahoma): "An honorable mention All-Big 12 selection … Played in all 13 games … Totaled 95 yards and a touchdown on 19 receptions, 20 yards on five rushes and 122 yards on 18 punt returns … Returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown, caught a 7-yard touchdown pass, notched 19 yards on a season-high four receptions and totaled 109 all-purpose yards in season opener against Arkansas State … It was OU’s first punt return for a touchdown since 2016, longest punt return since 2013 and second-longest punt return in a season opener … Became the fourth OU player to score a touchdown on his first career punt return … Caught three passes for 11 yards at Kansas … Tallied three receptions for 10 yards against UCF … Had a season-high 24 yards on two catches against Iowa State."

2022 (Freshman at Oklahoma): "Played in all 13 games … Recorded three receptions for 46 yards (15.3 average) and seven rushes for 73 yards (10.1 average) and a touchdown … Rushed once for nine yards against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl ... Caught one pass for four yards against Oklahoma State … Had a career-high three rushes for 16 yards at Iowa State … Made a career-long 41-yard catch against Kansas … Had one rush for two yards at TCU … Made one catch for one yard against Kent State … Scored a 46-yard rushing touchdown on the first touch of his collegiate career against UTEP."

High School: "Played for coach Brett Bogert at Heritage Hall ... Finished his career with 4,550 all-purpose yards and 50 touchdowns (including 2,503 receiving yards and 33 TDs, and 1,690 return yards and five TDs) ... Averaged 20 yards per catch during his career to set a school record, surpassing Sterling Shepard and Wes Welker ... Caught 73 passes for 1,434 yards and accounted for 24 all-purpose touchdowns as a senior ... Also played safety as a senior and registered 50 tackles and four interceptions en route to being named District 3A-I MVP by The Oklahoman and to Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State first team ... named to The Oklahoman’s All-State first team and Little All-City Team and to Prep Redzone All-State first team as a junior and senior ... Ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and On3 … Ranked as the nation’s No. 135 athlete by 247Sports … Rated the No. 21 prospect in Oklahoma by ESPN, No. 24 by On3 and No. 28 by 247Sports ... Committed to Oklahoma out of high school over Air Force and Texas Tech ... Started OU career as walk-on but earned a scholarship in the spring of 2023."

