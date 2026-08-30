Former Tennessee Football Walk-On Waived From Chicago Bears

The Tennessee Volunteers have been great when it comes to producing players and getting their players to the next level. One of the players who was given the chance to play in the NFL was William Wright, who was recently signed by the Chicago Bears.

In fact, the Bears have given him the chance to make headlines during fall training camp. He didn't have much of a chance to succeed when it comes to the preseason slate, as he didn't even record a tackle during the three-game preseason schedule.

William Wright Waived By the Chicago Bears

Tennessee defensive back William Wright (0) catches a ball during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He was only able to take reps during the practice portions of the week, which led me to believe that he would later be waived or cut by the Chicago Bears. Unfortunately for Wright, that was the exact case, as during the official cut day for the NFL, Wright was waived along with a plethora of different Bears players.

One could argue that this move is a bit early; however, these GMs have to make some difficult decisions when it comes to the NFL cut day, as they can only take 53 players into the stadium for game days. With that being said, someone who has yet to even play in a preseason game, to the point he didn't even tackle a player, isn't a player that makes sense to bring back to play on Sundays. However, what the Bears can do is hold out hope that teams won't claim him on the waiver wire, which means he can be added to the practice squad.

This news comes shortly after Dominic Bailey was waived by the Houston Texans, Joey Aguilar was waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and much more. This is an unfortunate development for the former Tennessee walk-on; however, this could be a minor setback for a massive comeback.

All Former Tennessee Football Players Who Has Been Waived or Released

Tennessee defensive back William Wright (0) is encouraged by Montrell Bandy (37) after Wright made a tackle in an NCAA college football game against Arkansas on Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Quarterback: Joey Aguilar (Waived) - Jacksonville Jaguars

• Tight End: McCallen Castles (Released) - Green Bay Packers

• Defensive Lineman: Matthew Butler (Released) - Miami Dolphins

• Defensive Lineman: Dominic Bailey (Waived) - Houston Texans

• Cornerback: William Wright (Waived) - Chicago Bears

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