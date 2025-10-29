Former Tennessee Player Devrin Young Talks Connection With DeSean Bishop
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the many teams that has shown some signs of life when it comes to the running backs and rushing attack. The Tennessee Vols have been at their best when they can run the ball well.
This is something that they haven't struggled with much with DeSean Bishop at running back. Bishop is someone who continues to get better, as he has over a total of 300 rushing yards in the last three games.
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the main run-by-committee teams in the nation, and a lot of thanks is because of Bishop. This has caught the attention of a former Tennessee Vols star, as this is something he picked up on very quickly, as he has been tied in through the same coaching staff as Bishop and is a big supporter of his. Here is what former Tennessee Vols running back Devrin Young had to say about the young running back in Tennessee orange.
Devrin Young's Comments on DeSean Bishop
“You know, with him being a sophomore and as young as he is, how effective he is in this offense. You know, I got a big soft spot for Bishop because we had the same coach and staff. So, I already know we were running the same plays in high school. You know, the amount of carries he was getting each game, my lineman coach, Coach Fendley was sending me his stats every week just because again, we had the same coaching staff. Bishop is a great story. Anybody who comes out of Knoxville and runs through the T gets the utmost support and respect from the locals. And that's what I love about Knoxville. They really support anybody who makes it. Whether that be DeSean Bishop, or it be Morgan Wallen, you know, if you're from the city. You get that love and support. He walked on, he earned his scholarship, and now he's a premier starting tailback in the SEC. I have huge, huge respect for Bishop. I went and introduced myself to him, and he actually knew me. And again, that's because we had the same coaching staff, but I won Mr. Football once, He did it twice. So, he's just a special guy, and he is definitely paving the way for future Knox-civilians to be able to tote the rock for the Tennessee Volunteers down the road.”