Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on George MacIntyre's Performance vs. South Carolina

Making his third career start in a difficult road environment at Williams-Brice Stadium, the Tennessee quarterback completed 16 of 23 passes for 136 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Many have shared their thoughts and opinions on his performance, including former Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. Guarantano gave MacIntyre his flowers after he shared that he believed MacIntyre made some "Big time throws".

GMac made some real elite, big time throws on tape. Battled. — Jarrett Guarantano (@JayGuarantano) October 26, 2026

What won’t appear in the box score are the three touchdown passes wiped away by penalties. The result was a frustrating defeat for the Vols, but MacIntyre’s performance also offered glimpses of what Tennessee’s passing attack can become as the young quarterback continues to gain experience.

One of those moments came on an apparent 48-yard touchdown connection with Mike Matthews, which was negated by an ineligible man downfield penalty on Tyreek King. Later, MacIntyre connected with Braylon Staley for what appeared to be an 18-yard touchdown, but a holding penalty erased the score. Tennessee eventually settled for a field goal on that drive.

An illegal shift also wiped out a 35-yard scoring play to DaSaahn Brame. While that play highlighted what Tennessee’s offense can create after the catch, the throws to Matthews and Staley provided a look at MacIntyre’s ability to make plays downfield. MacIntyre’s connection with Staley produced results that did count, too. The receiver finished with six catches for 56 yards, including a 27-yard reception that was Tennessee’s longest completed pass of the afternoon.

There were also difficult moments for MacIntyre and the offense. A fourth-down miscommunication ended a late Tennessee possession, and MacIntyre lost a fumble on a sack that helped set up South Carolina’s winning field goal. Those plays are part of the learning process, even as the Vols work to prevent them from happening again. With three starts behind him, MacIntyre has an opportunity to build on both the encouraging throws and the mistakes. Each game gives him more experience operating the offense and more chances to develop timing with his receivers.

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) carries the ball out of bounds during a college football game against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bye Week Focus

MacIntyre also addressed how Tennessee moves forward with four regular-season games remaining.“Yeah, obviously we know we have to win out,” he said. While acknowledging the difficult opponents ahead, he pointed to the unpredictable nature of SEC football and the opportunity to improve during the break. “We'll get a lot of stuff cleaned up in the bye-week and I think we'll be ready to roll,” MacIntyre said.

Tennessee now has an open week before hosting Kentucky on Nov. 7. The break gives MacIntyre and the offense additional practice time to sharpen their communication, address the penalties and build on the flashes they showed in Columbia.

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