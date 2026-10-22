One Area of Opportunity for Tennessee’s Offense Against South Carolina

Tennessee’s offense could find opportunities through the air against South Carolina on Saturday. Taking advantage of them, however, starts with giving George MacIntyre time to throw.

The Gamecocks have struggled to slow opposing passing attacks in conference play. Through four SEC games, South Carolina has allowed 290.5 passing yards per game, ranking 15th in the league in conference-only competition.

Opposing SEC quarterbacks have completed 72.5% of their passes against the Gamecocks. South Carolina has also surrendered 8.9 yards per attempt and 13 passing touchdowns across those four games. Those numbers present an opening for Josh Heupel’s offense. The challenge is creating the conditions for Tennessee to use it.

Tennessee Must Give George MacIntyre Time

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) yells before a play during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

South Carolina’s struggles in coverage do not erase the threat of its pass rush. Dylan Stewart remains a player Tennessee must account for, particularly when the Vols face obvious passing situations.

That makes protection a central part of this matchup. Tennessee’s offensive line has worked through injuries and changes in personnel. Its run blocking has helped establish an offensive foundation, but consistent pass protection remains essential to expanding what the Vols can do.

MacIntyre needs enough time to recognize coverage, find his receivers and deliver the football. When protection breaks down immediately, opportunities downfield can disappear before a play develops. The responsibility also extends beyond the five offensive linemen. Running backs must handle their protection assignments. Receivers must recognize pressure and give their quarterback timely options. MacIntyre must get the ball out when the defense presents an available throw.

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Derek Williams Jr. (2) tackles Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Efficiency Can Create Bigger Opportunities

Tennessee does not need to force deep passes to challenge South Carolina’s secondary.

The Gamecocks’ conference completion percentage suggests an opportunity to build drives through efficient throws. Quick passes and intermediate completions could help MacIntyre establish a rhythm while giving Tennessee’s receivers chances to create yards after the catch. Meanwhile, DeSean Bishop and the running game can help keep the offense balanced. Players like Braylon Staley and Mike Matthews could find myselves with opportunities to make big plays.

Productive runs on early downs would allow Tennessee to maintain more of its playbook. They could also create opportunities for play-action, giving receivers time to work into open space.

The key is choosing those moments carefully. Tennessee needs to capitalize when a bigger play becomes available without turning every possession into a search for one.





Sep 19, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Zion Ragins (7) beats South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Judge Collier (8) for a touchdown in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An Opening Tennessee Must Convert

South Carolina’s conference numbers show a defense that has allowed opponents to move the ball through the air.

For Tennessee, that makes the passing game an area of opportunity. However, statistical weaknesses only matter if the Vols execute well enough to exploit them. The receivers must create separation and finish catches. MacIntyre must make sound decisions. Above all, the protection must give those pieces time to come together.

If Tennessee can do that, its passing attack could provide an important difference in Columbia.

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