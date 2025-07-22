Former Tennessee Vol Trey Smith Talks The Moment He Told His Family He Signed A Contract Extension With The Chiefs
Former Tennessee Volunteer Trey Smith signed a lucrative four-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs this past offseason. On Tuesday, he walked through the moment he had with family after he signed the extension with the Chiefs with team reporters present at training camp. His answer is one that signifies the character he has and why he is a special young man.
“I lost my mom when I was 15 but I made two promises to her that I would get my degree and play in the NFL. My parents sacrificed so much for me to be here. To have that moment with them, it is special. It’s something I won’t take for granted,” said Smith to reporters.
During his NFL career so far, Smith is a two-time Super Bowl Champion (LVII, LVIII), Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA) all-rookie team, and received a Pro Bowl nod for the first time in his career in 2024. Smith has started 80 of 81 games played so far in the NFL and has been a notable piece on the offensive line for the Kansas City Chiefs in their dynastic run. His productive start to his professional career helped Smith become the highest-paid offensive guard in the NFL with 70 million of his new contract guaranteed.
He made a name for himself and was drafted in the sixth round by the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s overcome a lot over the course of his life nearly losing his career due to multiple blood clots being found in his lungs during his sophomore season. He never let it deter him and churned out a phenomenal career with the Volunteers in college, being a four-year starter. He earned Freshman All-American, first-team All-SEC, and second-team All-American honors.
He is a story of overcoming adversity and hardship, and turning it into greatness. On Tuesday, he gave media a glimpse of all he had been through and how thankful he was for the opportunity to continue his career. With Smith locked in for the next four years, they have a cornerstone piece that they can depend on to lead superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs into the next era of their careers.