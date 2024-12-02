Former Tennessee Volunteers Coach Named New Kennesaw State Head Coach
Former Tennessee running backs coach Jerry Mack named new Kennesaw State head coach.
With the regular season in college football officially wrapped up, the coaching carousel has officially begun. Some programs got an earlier head start than others and one of those was Kennesaw State as they fired their head coach Brian Bohannon after the team's first season in the FBS. The Owls have now announced the hiring of Jerry Mack, the running back coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars and former running backs coach for the Tennessee Volunteers.
Mack was with the Volunteers from 2021-2023 before he left the program to join the Jaguars. Prior to that, he had many stops at the college level dating all the way back to 2004. He was the head coach at North Carolina Central where he compiled a 31-15 record. His performance there helped him land the offensive coordinating job at Rice and was there for just two seasons before making the transition to Tennessee.
Kennesaw State had a struggling season, which was somewhat to be expected due to it being their first year as an FBS program. Many felt that coach Bohannon did not deserve to fired, but the administration felt differently and have now landed Mack as the new head man.
