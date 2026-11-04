Former Vols QB Joe Milton III Named Eagles Starter vs. Giants

According to multiple reports, former Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III has been named the Philadelphia Eagles’ starter for Sunday’s game against NFC East rival New York Giants. The Eagles signed Milton from the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad on Oct. 16.

During the preseason, Milton battled Sam Howell to be Dak Prescott’s backup, but the Cowboys chose Howell and waived Milton. After he cleared waivers, Dallas signed him to the practice squad. Milton served as Prescott’s backup in 2025, appearing in four games off the bench.

The New England Patriots originally drafted Milton in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he made one appearance for them in Week 18 of that season. After transferring from Michigan, Milton started 16 of 29 games with the Tennessee Volunteers over his final three college seasons, including stepping in for an injured Hendon Hooker in 2022 and leading the Vols past No. 7 Clemson in the Orange Bowl while earning the game’s MVP honors.

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws the ball during the NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In three seasons with the Vols, Milton completed 314 of 498 passes for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns with five interceptions. He accounted for 4,664 yards of total offense, including 505 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

Now in Philadelphia, Milton steps into the starting role amid a difficult season for the Eagles (2-6), who were dealt a major blow when Jalen Hurts was placed on injured reserve. Hurts reportedly has multiple blood clots and will miss the rest of the season. Philadelphia initially went to Tanner McKee in place of Hurts. McKee has completed 72 of 114 passes for 638 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

On Monday afternoon, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gave McKee a vote of confidence, saying, “Tanner is our guy. We are not making any changes there.” Now, two days later, Milton has the job.

The Eagles and Giants are set for a 1 p.m. kickoff Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

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