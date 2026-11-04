Former Tennessee Star Alontae Taylor Makes Titans Rethink His Role After Big Day

Alontae Taylor went from starting in the Tennessee Titans’ secondary to watching from the sideline. Against Cincinnati, the former Tennessee Volunteers standout gave his coaches plenty of reasons to put him back in the plans.

The Coffee County Central product recorded five tackles, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, and a forced fumble in Tennessee’s overtime loss Sunday. Taylor played 51 of the Titans’ 74 defensive snaps, turning an opportunity inside to make a strong case for more playing time.

A starting job has not officially been handed back to him. But after losing his place on the outside, Taylor looks like a player who may have found his answer in the slot.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) makes a catch ahead of Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) in overtime of the NFL Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. The Bengals played to a 43-36 overtime win against the Titans. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

From Benched Starter to Defensive Spark

This was the kind of response Taylor needed.

After starting Tennessee’s first five games at outside cornerback, he was a healthy scratch against Indianapolis on October 18. For an established veteran signed during free agency, that was a significant setback.

The Titans began reconsidering his assignment. Ahead of the Cleveland matchup, head coach Robert Saleh acknowledged that Taylor was getting practice repetitions at nickel. As ClutchPoints’ Allan Binoy reported, Saleh also praised Taylor’s energy on the sideline despite being inactive, an encouraging indication that the cornerback was responding constructively to the benching.

Then Cincinnati presented an opening.

Starting nickel Marcus Harris left with an ankle injury, and Taylor stepped into the position. Harris had retained the starting assignment entering the game, even as Taylor transitioned inside.

Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel hugs defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) during senior day ceremonies before the start of the NCAA college football game between the Tennesse Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Kns Tennessee Vanderbilt Football | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Taylor made sure his return to meaningful action came with a few reminders of what he can do.

Kentucky wide receiver Ahmad Wagner (14) falls to the ground as Tennessee defensive back Baylen Buchanan (28) and Tennessee defensive back/wide receiver Alontae Taylor (6) defend during a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday, November 10, 2018. Kns Vols Vs Kentucky | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Slot Brought Out His Playmaking Side

Five tackles helped fill the stat sheet. Two quarterback hits showed Taylor could bring pressure. The forced fumble changed a possession.

In the fourth quarter, Taylor knocked the ball loose from Bengals running back Chase Brown. Tennessee recovered and scored a touchdown on its ensuing possession, according to the Titans’ official postgame notes.

That is how a player makes his case to stay on the field.

Titans On SI’s Isaiah Pinto identified Taylor as one of Tennessee’s snap-count winners, highlighting his production after the move to nickel.

The performance supports the idea that working inside can better showcase Taylor’s versatility. From the slot, he can become involved in coverage, run support, and pressure packages, giving him several ways to affect a possession.

It is also familiar territory. When Tennessee signed him in March, Titans senior writer Jim Wyatt noted that Taylor had played both outside and nickel during four seasons with New Orleans.

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) drags Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) after a made catch during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coffee County and Vols Fans Know the Playmaker

Long before Taylor was fighting to regain an NFL starting role, he was the player opponents struggled to contain in Manchester.

As a quarterback at Coffee County Central, he accumulated 8,225 yards of total offense and 75 touchdowns. At Tennessee, he became an established defensive presence, starting 31 of 45 appearances and finishing his college career with 162 tackles and four interceptions.

Coffee County fans watched him create offense. Vols fans watched him develop into an NFL defensive back. Now, Titans fans are watching him work through a different challenge: proving where he belongs in this secondary.

Sunday supplied his strongest recent argument.

Tennessee defensive back/wide receiver Alontae Taylor (6) and Tennessee defensive back Kenneth George Jr. (41) participate in a drill at preseason Vols football practice Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Irishfest0811 3718 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Taylor Has Given the Titans a Decision

Harris’ injury created the opportunity, and his availability will factor into what happens next. Taylor’s performance alone does not confirm a permanent starting change.

Still, there is a meaningful difference between being available and making yourself difficult to take off the field.

Taylor delivered a takeaway, helped generate points, and provided backfield disruption while handling nearly 70 percent of Tennessee’s defensive snaps. For a player coming off a benching, that is substantial progress.

The former Vol needed a response. He delivered one.

Now the Titans must decide whether the Coffee County standout has earned the chance to keep making plays from the opening snap.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs the ball as he’s brought down by Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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