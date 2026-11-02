The Buccaneers Defeated the Falcons in a Manner Not Seen in Over 50 Years

Baker Mayfield got the win over his former Browns coach Kevin Stefanski , but it was far from a dominant performance for the veteran quarterback in the revenge win. Rather, he epitomized the meme of when someone still gets an “A” on the group project despite doing none of the work.

That is because the Buccaneers won despite Mayfield not completing a single pass. A week ago, the Buccaneers beat the Panthers, even though Mayfield completed just seven passes and attempted 11. This week, they took it a step further, taking down the Falcons in a rainstorm without any passing yards.

After the Buccaneers weathered the storm en route to a 16–0 victory, here are four numbers that defined the win.

0

The number of passing yards and completions the Buccaneers recorded in their win over the Falcons. They are the first team to win with zero completions since the 1974 Bills, who defeated the Jets 16–12 in Week 3 of that season. Bills quarterback Joe Ferguson attempted just two passes and didn’t complete either while Joe Namath went just 2-of-18 for 33 yards and three interceptions in the loss.

3

The number of passes the Buccaneers attempted in their win over the Falcons. Two of those attempts came in the first half of the game. Not only did the Buccaneers fail to complete a pass, they barely tried to. Since returning from a thumb injury, Mayfield has attempted only 14 passes. The Buccaneers are 2–0 in those games.

Baker Mayfield's passing charts from the last two weeks are art pic.twitter.com/YAseW5DIGe — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 1, 2026

324

The number of yards the Buccaneers rushed for in the win. Bucky Irving led the team with 27 carries for 170 yards and a touchdown (6.3 yards per carry) while Kenneth Gainwell rushed for 140 yards on 25 carries (5.6 yards per carry). For good measure, Mayfield added four carries for 14 yards. Believe it or not, the Falcons’ defense actually ranked No. 1 in rushing yards allowed at one point this season, and entered this game fourth in rushing yards allowed per game (88.9) and top-five in EPA per run allowed. Those rankings won’t stand after this week, when their run defense was fully exposed after showing cracks against the 49ers the week before.

4

The number of interceptions Michael Penix Jr. threw in the Falcons’ loss. The Buccaneers’ pass-catchers might not have had any receptions, but the defense got in on the fun instead as Alex Anzalone, Jacob Parrish and Zyon McCollum each picked off at least one pass. They intercepted more passes than the Buccaneers attempted in the game. The Buccaneers’ defense deserves plenty of credit for shutting out the Falcons, even if stormy conditions aided in their efforts. Thanks to their defense, the Falcons couldn’t lean on Bijan Robinson and their running game the way Tampa did to win.

Five more numbers that defined Week 8 of the NFL season

27

The number of drives the Chargers have gone without a touchdown, per ESPN . This is the longest streak since 2024, when Mike McDaniel’s Dolphins went 30 drives without scoring a touchdown. Coming off the bye, McDaniel’s Chargers offense remained inept in Sunday’s 24–9 loss to the Rams, showing an inability to run the ball while Justin Herbert threw two more interceptions. Even when Herbert completed a Hail Mary to Ladd McConkey at the end of the first half, the football was caught shy of the end zone as time ran out, a result that sums up the state of the Chargers this season.

Chargers were SO close 👀



LACvsLAR on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/VzqR2Cqe4x — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

184

The number of combined rushing and receiving yards Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier recorded in the second half of their overtime win over the Cowboys. In comparison, Allgeier had 260 total yards through the first seven weeks of the season. He did a good job taking advantage of the Cowboys’ league-worst run defense, as his 147 rushing yards were more than double his previous total in any game this season (61 yards in Week 1).

Dallas, meanwhile, mustered just 152 total yards of offense in the second half. The Cowboys’ defense is not good, but their offense also did not do enough to close out a win over the Cardinals ( much to Jerry Jones’s chagrin ). Arizona does not have a good defense, ranking 24th in yards allowed per game (354.3), but the Cowboys blew a 17–3 lead anyway.

6%

The Chiefs’ pressure rate against Bo Nix in their loss to the Broncos on Sunday. Per ESPN’s Ben Solak , the Chiefs managed to pressure Nix on just two of his 34 dropbacks, their fewest in a game since 2012. A key difference in the Broncos defeating the Chiefs was their ability to protect Nix—particularly after they allowed pressure on nearly 50% of his dropbacks in the teams’ Week 1 meeting (a 31–10 Kansas City win.

On the Chiefs’ end, their pass rush continues to be an issue. They registered two pressures and sacked Nix just one time. Entering Sunday’s game, they ranked 30th in sacks with eight on the season. They’ve failed to record a single sack in four of seven games.

30

The number of consecutive games in which Jared Goff has thrown a touchdown pass. This is by far the longest active streak in the NFL, and tied for the 11th-longest such streak in league history. Goff is still a long way off from the all-time record-holder, Drew Brees, who put together a streak of 54 consecutive games with a touchdown pass to break Johnny Unitas’s longtime record. Still, reaching 30 games in a row with a touchdown pass, a streak dating back to November 2024, is a testament to Goff’s consistency through his time in Detroit.

8.4

The yards per carry Jaylen Warren averaged in the Steelers’ win over the Browns. Warren’s career season continued on Sunday as he carried the ball 17 times for 147 yards and a touchdown, helping Pittsburgh rush for a total of 200 yards on the day.

Overall, it was a good day for the Steelers’ offensive line, which blocked well for Warren and gave up just one sack—a major improvement after Aaron Rodgers was sacked five times in their last matchup against Cleveland.