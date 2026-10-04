DeSean Bishop Leaves Strong Message for Alex Golesh Following Tennessee Victory

DeSean Bishop rushed for a career-high 220 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries as No. 17 Tennessee defeated Auburn 24-14 at Neyland Stadium. After the game, the former in-state star revealed that facing Auburn head coach and former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh made the matchup personal.

Alex Golesh Motivation

Bishop said Golesh played a role in why he originally joined Tennessee as a walk-on rather than on scholarship.

"I'm not gonna lie, I'm keeping it real. Like, this game was very personal for me, just the mindset of, [Golesh] he was one of the reasons I was a walk-on at University of Tennessee. So the mindset of that was just throughout the whole game, you know, that every time I touch the ball, like, they got to feel me. You know, they got to feel what they were missing when they got me here. But in a sense, it was really a blessing in disguise, you know, that I wouldn't be here without that, without him. So anytime I touch the ball, man, it's a purpose, you know, that I'm trying to prove. I'm trying to make people feel me when I run the ball," Bishop said

DeSean Bishop Did Plenty of Talking With His Performance

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) runs the ball during a game between Tennessee and Auburn in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A Knoxville native who played at Karns High School, Bishop was a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Despite putting up big numbers close to Tennessee's campus, Bishop began his career with the Volunteers as a walk-on.

Golesh served as Tennessee's offensive coordinator during Bishop's recruitment before leaving the program to become the head coach at South Florida.

Years later, Bishop found himself on the same field with Golesh again, this time with Golesh leading Auburn. Bishop made the most of the opportunity. Tennessee entered halftime trailing Auburn 7-3 before turning to its running game during a dominant second half. Bishop scored all three of Tennessee's touchdowns after halftime as the Volunteers outscored the Tigers 21-7 over the final two quarters.

His biggest run came shortly after Dejuan Lane intercepted Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown in the third quarter. On Tennessee's next offensive play, Bishop broke loose for a 44-yard touchdown that gave the Volunteers a 17-7 advantage.

Bishop ultimately accounted for 220 of Tennessee's 237 rushing yards. His career-high performance also ranked as the 12th-highest single-game rushing total in Tennessee history.

On Saturday, he had an opportunity to show Golesh exactly what Tennessee gained. And based on Bishop's postgame comments, that opportunity meant a little more than most.

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