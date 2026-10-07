Where Tennessee Stars Stand Among SEC Stat Leaders

From DeSean Bishop's production on the ground to playmakers on defense and special teams, Tennessee has received contributions from across the roster. Here is where some of the Vols' top performers currently stand among the SEC's statistical leaders.

DeSean Bishop Ranks No. 3 in SEC Rushing

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) warms up before the game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DeSean Bishop has established himself as one of the SEC's most productive running backs. Bishop is averaging 108.0 rushing yards per game, which ranks third in the SEC. He has rushed for 540 yards and seven touchdowns on 88 carries through five games.

His biggest performance came in Tennessee's win over Auburn. Bishop carried the ball 34 times for 220 yards and three touchdowns. His 220 rushing yards, 34 attempts and three rushing touchdowns were all single-game highs by an SEC player this season.

Arion Carter Among SEC Tackling Leaders

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) tackles Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown (17) during a game between Tennessee and Auburn in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Arion Carter continues to be one of the most active players on Tennessee's defense.Carter has recorded 33 tackles through four games, averaging 8.25 tackles per contest. His production has placed him among the SEC leaders in tackles per game. Carter added six tackles against Auburn as Tennessee held the Tigers to 14 points. Carter ranks 2nd in the SEC for tackles per game this season. He is coming off A 2025 season. Where he lead the SEC in tackles per game (7.6).

Dejuan Lane Making His Mark on SEC Defensive Rankings

Georgia Tech quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) is sacked by Tennessee defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dejuan Lane delivered one of his best performances of the season against Auburn. Lane finished the victory with nine tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. The performance added to Lane's season totals and moved him into the conversation among the SEC's leaders in several defensive categories. His impact was also recognized by the conference following the victory.

Tennessee place kicker Cooper Ranvier (28) celebrates a successful field goal during a game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cooper Ranvier Remains Perfect on Field Goals

Cooper Ranvier has provided Tennessee with consistency in the kicking game. Ranvier is 5-for-5 on field-goal attempts this season, including a 36-yard field goal against Auburn. His perfect field-goal percentage has placed him among the SEC leaders in the category as Tennessee continues to receive reliable production from its special teams.

Tennessee Players Earn SEC Weekly Honors

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) and punter Jackson Ross (98) warming up before the starts of the college football game against Kennesaw State on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee also had two players earn SEC weekly honors following its win over Auburn. Dejuan Lane was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after his disruptive performance that included nine tackles, two sacks and an interception. Jackson Ross earned SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after once again proving to be a valuable field-position weapon for the Vols with his punting against Auburn.

The honors capped a strong week for Tennessee as several Vols continue to make their mark among the SEC's individual leaders.

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