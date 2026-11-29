It's the morning after the Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt game, which ended with the Vols on top by a score of 26-12.

While this wasn't the prettiest game by any means, this is still the last piece of the puzzle that the Vols needed to fully exceed expectations. The Vols finished the regular season with a 10-2 record and will now play in the college football playoff.

Now that I have had some time to think, here are some quick thoughts to get your morning started.

Offensive Thoughts

Vanderbilt linebacker Bryce Cowan (22) and cornerback Jordan Matthews (6) bring down Tennessee running back Javin Gordon (6) during the second half of a SEC college football game at FirstBank Stadium Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers were at their best when the pass game was working. This is something that Tennessee needed to get going to make a statement, and for prepping purposes for the college football playoffs. Quarterback George MacIntyre finished the night with two passing touchdowns, as he found both Braylon Staley and Radarious Jackson in the end zone. This was a highly productive game when it comes to the quick passes, but where I was most pleased was some of the complex route running, especially on the Jackson touchdown.

Rushing the ball was fine, even without De'Sean Bishop. The star of the game was Javin Gordon, who made the most of each opportunity. In fact, he had some big plays, even hurdling someone. He didn't get into the end zone on the night, but he did everything else. Justin Baker, as expected, received more snaps on Saturday night. He finished the game with nearly 100 yards himself. If the rush game can continue to do this, then there is no doubt in my mind that this could be a team that wins the national championship.

Defensive Thoughts

Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) and Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) celebrate after a play during an NCAA college football game on Nov. 28, 2026, Nashville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensively, Tennessee played to their strengths. They were rushing the quarterback all night long and finished the game with four sacks, although Jared Curtis worked in a ton of quick game in the offense. This put them over the hump of the single-season sack record in Tennessee history, as they are now over the margin by just one.

There weren't any interceptions or turnovers as a whole, but they did enough for none of that to even matter. They played hard-nosed football, forcing the Commodores to settle for way more than they would have liked, as the lone touchdown in this game was a defensive score for the Commodores rather than a touchdown from their offense.

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Final Thoughts

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel looks up during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This Tennessee team is different and has plenty of fight in them. If they can beat up on some teams early in the postseason, they will be in a prime position to win a national championship.

I believe the Vols won't get a bye, but I am nearly certain that the Vols will host a playoff game in Neyland Stadium, which will likely be the craziest environment that any fan has seen in that stadium, other than the win against the Alabama Crimson Tide, maybe.

That will be the focus now, along with getting healthy, which is something that Tennessee didn't avoid on Saturday. In fact, split-starting quarterback Faizon Brandon suffered an injury and is awaiting an evaluation of what the remainder of his season looks like.

This is something to keep an eye on moving forward.

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