The Tennessee Volunteers have been in a weird situation, as they have been using two different quarterbacks. This includes George MacIntyre, who has started every game since the Arkansas game, except for the Saturday contest against the LSU Tigers.

This was due to a knee injury that he suffered against the Texas A&M Aggies. However, he still found a way to play in this game, even when some believed he wouldn't make it on the field for the contest. Following the game, MacIntyre discussed how his knee was holding up.

George MacIntyre Talks About His Knee Injury After the Game vs. LSU

Nov 21, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) warms up before a game against Louisiana State at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It held up well during the game. Doesn’t feel the best right now, but, you know, we got a whole another week to recover and get ready for Vanderbilt," MacIntyre said.

This goes to show that MacIntyre was battling the knee injury throughout the game. This is something that limited him in practice all week through the build-up, but it wasn't something that would keep him out of action. Many believed that he would be used in a limited role, and he was for the most part. On Saturday night, it seemed like it was more of Faizon Brandon's game than it was MacIntyre's.

However, MacIntyre did everything that he could, and even put his health on the line to bring something new to the table. He finished the game with 79 passing yards on 12 completions. He also finished with a touchdown pass.

George MacIntyre Credits His "Fighter Mindset"

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) runs on the field during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The question is, why would he want to do this? He was asked about it at the post-game press conference, and he credited his "fighter mindset".

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"Yeah, I just kind of always had the kind of fighter mindset that, you know, if I’m dressed out, then I’m ready to go. So, yeah, at the end of the day I was dressed out and ready, and, you know, I just thought, at a stage like this, it’s hard to pass up any opportunity to play. So I was going to be out there if I could," MacIntyre said.

Even when he wasn't on the field, he was finding a way to be a good teammate to Brandon, which goes to show that his presence is needed even off the field, as he is in a split-quarterback system that isn't seen much across the country. MacIntyre even commented on Brandon's two touchdowns on the night.

George MacIntyre Was a Great Teammate to Faizon Brandon

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) and Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) warm up before a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, it was great. Always there to support him. You know, when he’s doing well, the team’s doing well. When I’m doing well, the team’s doing well. So it was really great to see just anyone get in the end zone, really," MacIntyre said.

With all of this being said, MacIntyre gave his all to Tennessee on Saturday night. He battled through an injury, made it a point to play, and was a teammate to his competition on the sideline. This is what it takes to make a difference on the road to what could be the second playoff appearance under head coach Josh Heupel.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.