Good, Bad, and Ugly From Tennessee Football's Win vs. Texas A&M

The Tennessee Volunteers defeated the Texas A&M Aggies on Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, despite battling some adversity all week long.

This wasn't the prettiest performance for this team, but it is safe to say that this win is one that everyone will accept.

There were some good moments and performances in this game, but don't get it twisted, there were also some bad and ugly moments in this contest as well.

Here is one thing that fits each category.

Good - Tennessee's Second Half Defense

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back TJ Metcalf (1) celebrate his interception against the Texas A&M Aggies during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee defense was elite on Saturday, including in the second half. For the third time this season, Jim Knowles's defensive unit had a shutout in the second half. That stat just goes to show he is among the best defensive coordinators in the country, and that this defensive unit has some elite guys.

Only one play came from the Tennessee side of the field, and that resulted in an interception by Dejuan Lane, which was the second interception of the game.

The first came from TJ Metcalf, who baited Marcel Reed into a pass that came across the face of Metcalf thanks to his game-changing speed.

Bad - Tennessee's Offense Not Ending Drives in the End Zone

Tennessee place kicker Cooper Ranvier (28) lines up to kick a field goal during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the Vols won the game by multiple possessions, it is worth noting that the reason this happened is because of an elite leg from Cooper Ranvier. He had five field goals on the night, which is a career night, surpassing his career high of four field goals in a single game.

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Tennessee had one touchdown, which came from a pass by Faizon Brandon. Brandon's pass was to DaSaahn Brame, which was an elite design, by the way. A design that many would love to see weekly.

Tennessee will have to finish in the end zone more, although this game was one they could win with an elite kicker and stellar defense.

Ugly - Mike Matthews Exits the Game With Serious Injury

Mike Matthews during the Tennessee game vs. Furman | Dale Dowden/@Dale_Dowden (Vols On SI/@VolsOnSI)

The worst part of this game is the injury Mike Matthews suffered. It has yet to be labeled, but there is no doubt that it is serious enough that he was on crutches and headed back to the locker room. It is also worth noting that this happened in the first half, and he never saw the sidelines again.

If he were to be out for the season, Tennessee would have to turn their focus to Radarious Jackson and TK Keys on the outside. This would be a very thin room, which has already experienced injuries, including Joakim Dodson.

I'm not going to assume, however, that the writing is on the wall that this could be serious. If Matthews is avoiding something serious, he is extremely lucky.

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