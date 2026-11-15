What TJ Metcalf, Cooper Ranvier and Javin Gordon Said After Tennessee’s Win Over Texas A&M

The Tennessee Volunteers got a key road win on Saturday, by defeating the Texas A&M Aggies 22-7 in College Station. It was also a record day by Cooper Ranvier. He hit five field goals to account for all but one Tennessee score.

After the game, Ranvier, Javin Gordon and TJ Metcalf spoke with the media. Below is everything they had to say.

Javin Gordon on Stepping Up With Daune Morris Unavailable

“For me, it’s kind of always been that mindset. Me, Bish and Daune call it a three-headed monster. When one of us go, we just feed off each other. And Daune just couldn’t go this week. And I just knew I had to have the next-man-up mentality and just keep God first.”

Javin Gordon on His Third-Quarter Runs

“My confidence just throughout the game just kept building up and just been able to trust my O-line to set up blocks and just hit the hole full speed.”

Tennessee football kicker Cooper Ranvier went 5-for-5 in the 22-7 win over Texas A&M | Tennessee Athletics

Cooper Ranvier on Earning Josh Heupel’s Trust

“I think just trusting myself and trusting God. I feel like I’m a lot more polished than last year and bolder, more experienced, and I think I’ve given Heup more confidence in me throughout the season. And I know he trusts me, and I trust him to give me the right opportunity. So, just all credit to him.”

Javin Gordon on Daune Morris’ Pregame Message

“Yeah, he texted us this morning. He was basically telling us to go ball out, guys. It’s already written. Of course, God’s story is already written. And that he loved us.”

How Tennessee Handled the Travel Delay

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

“We’re all really close as a team. For a second, we thought we were all having a big sleepover at the players’ lounge. We were all just playing games and just talking. But when you’re close like that as a group, it’s pretty easy to go through odd and abnormal things. So I wouldn’t say it took a massive toll on us. Just honestly, the sleep was just getting used to going to bed that late. But other than that, I think we’re fine.”

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back TJ Metcalf (1) runs the ball after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TJ Metcalf on His Interception

“I knew all the threats was to the field. I saw one pass my face. He tried to hit the one coming up the middle of the field. I was in the post … We talk about ‘see ball, get ball.’ I went and got it, tried to get some extra yards.”

TJ Metcalf on Tennessee’s Second-Half Defense

“Really just stopping them on first and second down. Once they get to third and short, fourth and short, we know we got a good defense. From the past games, we’ve been stomping people when we get to that situation. So I feel like just doing that really helped.”

Next week the Vols play Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, at Neyland Stadium.

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