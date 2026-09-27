Grade Report: Tennessee vs. Texas Football

The Tennessee Volunteers football team was defeated by the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. This was a game that featured some good things, along with some bad things.

This led me to grade each of the position groups from the contest.

Here is how I would grade them.

Quarterbacks: B-

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) greets fans on the Vol Walk before the college football game against Texas on Sept. 26, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Mandatory Credit: Saul Young-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not the greatest day for the quarterbacks, as both George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon was on the field. Brandon was solid, and did what he could with limited resources it seems. Nothing to celebrate, but no reason to overreact.

Running Backs: C-

Tennessee running back Daune Morris (17) celebrates next to Texas defensive back Kobe Black (6) after getting a first down during a college football game on Sept. 26, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not a good showing for the running backs in this one. They didn't find any space, but did come up big for the offense in a couple of moments they were needed most. Overall, this wasn't great, and is one of the worst performances this week, in my opinion.

Wide Receivers: B

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) makes a catch to score a touchdown against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This group could have been a lot better, but they also could have been so much worse. They didn't have any crucial drops, and made the most of their opportunities in open field. I felt that Braylon Staley and Mike Matthews did their job well, but the Vols will need more out of their depth.

Offensive Line: F

Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) during warm-ups at a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There wasn't a single group that played worse than this offensive line. They gave up 10 sacks on the day, so if this isn't an F, then I don't know what is. This group has to be better, as they were whipped on nearly every play that would have been viewed as "crucial" in the moment. The line needs to regroup ahead of the game against Auburn.

Tight Ends: C

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Trent Thomas (82) runs the ball against the Furman Paladins during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This group needs to play better, but they weren't horrible either. They were missed at times, including on the first drive of the game for the Vols, when Faizon Brandon had an open look for Trent Thomas but didn't pull the trigger. This was one of the big mistakes that Brandon made, but aside from that, most of Brandon's issues weren't due to him, but more so due to his offensive help on the front. The tight ends did well, but they also didn't block the best when it came to rushing the ball. This is another group that needs to improve big time.

Defensive Line/EDGEs: A+

Tennessee defensive lineman Mariyon Dye (9) participates in a drill during Tennessee football preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

You can't ask for much of a better performance when it comes to the team that theyw ere playing, and how they performed. When it comes to this game, they were in Arch Manning's face all day long. If they continue to play the way that they have through the first four games of the season, it is safe to say that the Vols will be in good shape on the defensive side of the ball.

Linebackers: A-

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Arion Carter (7) reacts after recovering an onside kick against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was a really solid day by the linebackers. They didn't make many mistakes, although they did make some mistakes, mainly on second down, which made the play more managable. I was pleased with their production, and I believe this group was one of the better groups in the game.

Cornerbacks: B

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) takes down Texas running back Raleek Brown (0) during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This group could have played a lot better, but to be honest, they played just fine. Definitely fine enough to win the game. I believe this group's performance is one of the more underrated performances in the entire game. This group fought hard against one of the better wide receiver groups in the entire nation. Guarding Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo isn't easy.

Safeties: A-

Tennessee defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) and linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) celebrate a defensive stop against Texas during a college football game on Sept. 26, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The safeties played extremely well. When on the tight ends, there was little production, but they only allowed one deep ball the entire game. I felt this was a solid performance for the Vols' safeties and was definitely one of the contributing factors to a great defensive day, in my opinion.

Special Teams: A

Tennessee defensive back Qua Moss (6) returns a punt for a touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the punt team wasn't the greatest, some of the Vols' biggest moments came on special teams. Of course, the punt return was one of the biggest moments, as Qua Moss finished in the end zone, but also the onside kick that gave Tennessee a chance. The special teams get an A from me.

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