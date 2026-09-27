Grade Report: Tennessee vs. Texas Football
In this story:
The Tennessee Volunteers football team was defeated by the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. This was a game that featured some good things, along with some bad things.
This led me to grade each of the position groups from the contest.
Here is how I would grade them.
Quarterbacks: B-
Not the greatest day for the quarterbacks, as both George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon was on the field. Brandon was solid, and did what he could with limited resources it seems. Nothing to celebrate, but no reason to overreact.
Running Backs: C-
Not a good showing for the running backs in this one. They didn't find any space, but did come up big for the offense in a couple of moments they were needed most. Overall, this wasn't great, and is one of the worst performances this week, in my opinion.
Wide Receivers: B
This group could have been a lot better, but they also could have been so much worse. They didn't have any crucial drops, and made the most of their opportunities in open field. I felt that Braylon Staley and Mike Matthews did their job well, but the Vols will need more out of their depth.
Offensive Line: F
There wasn't a single group that played worse than this offensive line. They gave up 10 sacks on the day, so if this isn't an F, then I don't know what is. This group has to be better, as they were whipped on nearly every play that would have been viewed as "crucial" in the moment. The line needs to regroup ahead of the game against Auburn.
Tight Ends: C
This group needs to play better, but they weren't horrible either. They were missed at times, including on the first drive of the game for the Vols, when Faizon Brandon had an open look for Trent Thomas but didn't pull the trigger. This was one of the big mistakes that Brandon made, but aside from that, most of Brandon's issues weren't due to him, but more so due to his offensive help on the front. The tight ends did well, but they also didn't block the best when it came to rushing the ball. This is another group that needs to improve big time.
Defensive Line/EDGEs: A+
You can't ask for much of a better performance when it comes to the team that theyw ere playing, and how they performed. When it comes to this game, they were in Arch Manning's face all day long. If they continue to play the way that they have through the first four games of the season, it is safe to say that the Vols will be in good shape on the defensive side of the ball.
Linebackers: A-
This was a really solid day by the linebackers. They didn't make many mistakes, although they did make some mistakes, mainly on second down, which made the play more managable. I was pleased with their production, and I believe this group was one of the better groups in the game.
Cornerbacks: B
This group could have played a lot better, but to be honest, they played just fine. Definitely fine enough to win the game. I believe this group's performance is one of the more underrated performances in the entire game. This group fought hard against one of the better wide receiver groups in the entire nation. Guarding Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo isn't easy.
Safeties: A-
The safeties played extremely well. When on the tight ends, there was little production, but they only allowed one deep ball the entire game. I felt this was a solid performance for the Vols' safeties and was definitely one of the contributing factors to a great defensive day, in my opinion.
Special Teams: A
While the punt team wasn't the greatest, some of the Vols' biggest moments came on special teams. Of course, the punt return was one of the biggest moments, as Qua Moss finished in the end zone, but also the onside kick that gave Tennessee a chance. The special teams get an A from me.
Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!
Follow Our Social Media Accounts
• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)
• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)
• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)
• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)
Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_