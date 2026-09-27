Fast-Rising 2028 Athlete Jabari Wade Recaps His Tennessee Volunteers Visit

The Tennessee Volunteers hosted one of the premier recruiting atmospheres as the Vols played against the Texas Longhorns.

Many players had the opportunity to visit, including the Banneker High School athlete and class of 2028 standout Jabari Wade. Wade is a prospect who recently received his offer, which he also recapped with Vols On SI.

The fast-rising prospect detailed his visit with Vols On SI following the conclusion of the game. Here is what he had to say about Tennessee, the staff, and the chances of him visiting the Vols again in the future.

Jabari Wade Breaks Down His Tennessee Visit

Jabari Wade on the football field. | @iquemediagroup/Instagram

"My visit was good," Wade said when speaking to Vols On SI following his visit for the Tennessee vs. Texas game.

Wade was one of the many visitors who had the opportunity to come to Tennessee for the Texas game. He had the opportunity to speak with Coach Derek Jones, but due to the intense environment with the recruiting visitors, and the upcoming game that was ahead, the talented prospect didn't get the chance to speak with Jones very long.

"I spoke with Coach Derek Jones. It was a good, very brief conversation getting to know him," Wade said.

Wade made sure to pay attention to some of the smaller details, but the great details stood out to him. He detailed what stood out the most to him as he gave his biggest takeaway following his Tennessee visit inside Neyland Stadium.

"The biggest takeaway was the school's tradition, because it was very cultured and lots of great people there," Wade said.

He enjoyed the Vols visit, but even after the visit he couldn't confirm where Tennessee would stand at the moment. This can be expected, especially considering he is a class of 2028 prospect who was recently offered by the Vols. This is a relationship that will have to continue to build, as he has also been building relationships with other schools, such as the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Ole Miss Rebels.

"Where Tennessee stands as of right now is unknown for me at the moment," Wade said.

Finally, he would share his thoughts on potentially coming back to Tennessee for a visit. Here is what he had to say,

"I would like to come back out, of course. As for when, as of right now is unknown," Wade said.

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