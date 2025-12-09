Reporter Provides Key Information During Tennessee Vols Defensive Coordinator Search

The Tennessee Volunteers have the chance to make some big-time moves in the month of December, as they are looking to make a decision that can impact the future of the defense in a positive way.

Former Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks, that Monday as the DC for the Vols, but he would close the day off the staff. This is due to a decision that was made by Josh Heupel and others to part ways with the long-term DC for the Vols. Fans were calling for this decision on both social media and in real life, as fans even went as far as painting the rock and putting "Fire Tim Banks" on it.

After this was made official, fans started to speculate on what's next for the Vols with the defensive coordinator opening. They started naming options and timelines, but since then more information has been revealed by a reliable source. Here is what was said.

Chris Low Confirms Some Details

Defensive coordinator Tim Banks coaches players during a drill during Tennessee Football s first fall practice, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Would expect this one to be done pretty quickly. Vols made Banks one of the highest-paid DCs a year ago and will be willing to pay big money again," said Chris Low.

This is good news as fans are hopeful that the Vols will go for a quality-based choice and try their hardest to land a top defensive coordinator in college football. There have been multiple names that have been thrown around, and some are among the best in the nation. Others may have to prove a bit to the fanbase. All of the names that have been released as possible options seem to be additions outside the current staff, except for one coach who could also be promoted.

That coach is William Inge, who has been named as the interim defensive coordinator for the Tennessee Volunteers for their game against the Illinois Fighting Illini. The other question has been, "Will Josh Heupel make an addition with someone he has had ties to?"

If that's the case, then there is a chance that the Vols shoot their shot with Ryan Walters. Walters is the current defensive coordinator for the Washington Huskies and has been improving with that program. He is a former staff member who was on the opposite side of the football coaching staff from Josh Heupel. Heupel was the offensive coordinator while Walters served as a co-defensive coordinator.

Make sure to stay tuned with Vols on SI.

More Vols News