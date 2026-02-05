How Mike Matthews Can Become the Tennessee Volunteers Next Star at Wide Receiver

How Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Mike Matthews can become the next star pass catcher in Knoxville.

Since taking over as the Tennessee Volunteers' head coach ahead of the 2021 season, Josh Heupel has ushered in an era of Vol football that has produced a litany of extremely talented wide receivers that have become absolute stars in college football.

Players such as Jaylin Hyatt, Chris Brazzell, and others have produced massive results on the field while also winning a handful of awards. But as the 2026 college football season approaches, the Volunteers' next star pass catcher could be on the horizon.

Wide receiver Mike Matthews is entering his third year with the program, and is heading into 2026 fresh off the most productive season of his career. After a modest 90 receiving yards in the 2024 season, Matthews hauled in more than 800 receiving yards this year and doubled his touchdown totals in 2025.

Coming out of high school, Matthews was a highly covetted 5-star prospect from Lilburn, Georgia and was heavily persued by notable programs such as Georgia, Clemson, USC, and Alabama. However, it was Josh Heupel and the Vols who were able to nab his commitment.

Why Mike Matthews is Poised to Be A Star for the Volunteers in 2026

Nov 1, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) scores a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

With leading wide receiver Chris Brazzell now off to the NFL Draft, the opportunity for Matthews to step up and assume the WR1 position is greater than it has ever been, and he appears ready to take the next step.

The pass catcher has seen action in nearly two seasons worth of games and has continuosly improved his skillset throughout his career. As the Vols prepare to continue their robust output on offense, expect for Matthews to become the centerpiece of the team's aerial attack.

Most receivers with a Josh Heupel Offense tend to flourish as their careers continue. The best example of this is last year's leading receiver Chris Brazzell, who more than tripled his production from his 2024 season during 2025.

While tripling last year's production would require Mike Matthews to account for nearly 2,500 receiving yards, the Volunteers' pass catcher has an excellent opportunity to become the next great Tennessee wide receiver and could become a nightmare for SEC defenses all season long.

Matthews and the Volunteers will return to action on Saturday, September 5th when they host in Furman Paladins in their season opener. A kickoff and TV network for this game has not yet been announced.