Tennessee Volunteers Receiver Mike Matthews Previews Oklahoma Matchup

Sophomore receiver Mike Matthews covers the Tennessee football victory over Kentucky as well as the tough challenge ahead with facing the Oklahoma Sooners defense.

Shayne Pickering

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) celebrates on the field during a NCAA football game against Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 25, 2025.
Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) celebrates on the field during a NCAA football game against Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 25, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee Volunteers sophomore receiver Mike Matthews seemingly had a breakthrough game this past weekend against Kentucky, catching all six of his targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in the 56-34 victory, responding in a strong way after a recent stretch of up-and-down results.

If this level of play from Matthews continues, it will be a significant factor for the amount of success the offense could have against the top opponents remaining on the Tennessee football schedule, including a ranked matchup this week with Oklahoma.

Josh Heupel and offensive coordinator Joey Halzle will have a tough test on their hands this week facing one of the top defensive units in the entire SEC led by a ferocious front four, so getting the ball out of quarterback Joey Aguilar's hands quicky to his playmakers like Matthews will be essential in this game.

Matthews spoke to the media about what changed last week leading up to the game, getting the talented young depth back, and previewed the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday afternoon.

Mike Matthews Responds with Strong Showing vs Kentucky

Mike Matthews
Oct 25, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) catches a pass and runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"In that game, I think we were just rolling on all cylinders. I really think throughout the week we took advantage of our prep, took everything serious, and got in the film room, and it all played out correctly."

He was later asked about having to adjust to the throw by Joey Aguilar on his downfield touchdown in the game and gave a strong opinion on his duties as a receiver in this offense.

"Whenever Joey throws it up, I'm supposed to catch it, so I just made sure I got that."

Matthews Talks Health of Freshman Receiver Depth

Radarious Jackson
Tennessee wide receiver Radarious Jackson (5) during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It is definitely very tough, but you know this is a team sport, so it is not all about how I feel in the moment, but it definitely feels good to get Radarious back. Hopefully, Travis comes back soon as well. Just having those young guys with us just makes us feel a lot stronger."

Matthews Previews Oklahoma Defense

Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III (5) catches pass beside Auburn Tigers cornerback Raion Strader (13) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Auburn Tigers at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Their defense is really talented. I am pretty sure they're one of the best in the SEC, so I feel like it is going to be a good challenge for us as an offense and we have to come ready to play."

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything that sophomore receiver Mike Matthews had to say about last week against Kentucky and previewing this week against Oklahoma.

Shayne Pickering
