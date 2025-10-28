Tennessee Volunteers Receiver Mike Matthews Previews Oklahoma Matchup
Tennessee Volunteers sophomore receiver Mike Matthews seemingly had a breakthrough game this past weekend against Kentucky, catching all six of his targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in the 56-34 victory, responding in a strong way after a recent stretch of up-and-down results.
If this level of play from Matthews continues, it will be a significant factor for the amount of success the offense could have against the top opponents remaining on the Tennessee football schedule, including a ranked matchup this week with Oklahoma.
Josh Heupel and offensive coordinator Joey Halzle will have a tough test on their hands this week facing one of the top defensive units in the entire SEC led by a ferocious front four, so getting the ball out of quarterback Joey Aguilar's hands quicky to his playmakers like Matthews will be essential in this game.
Matthews spoke to the media about what changed last week leading up to the game, getting the talented young depth back, and previewed the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday afternoon.
Mike Matthews Responds with Strong Showing vs Kentucky
"In that game, I think we were just rolling on all cylinders. I really think throughout the week we took advantage of our prep, took everything serious, and got in the film room, and it all played out correctly."
He was later asked about having to adjust to the throw by Joey Aguilar on his downfield touchdown in the game and gave a strong opinion on his duties as a receiver in this offense.
"Whenever Joey throws it up, I'm supposed to catch it, so I just made sure I got that."
Matthews Talks Health of Freshman Receiver Depth
"It is definitely very tough, but you know this is a team sport, so it is not all about how I feel in the moment, but it definitely feels good to get Radarious back. Hopefully, Travis comes back soon as well. Just having those young guys with us just makes us feel a lot stronger."
Matthews Previews Oklahoma Defense
"Their defense is really talented. I am pretty sure they're one of the best in the SEC, so I feel like it is going to be a good challenge for us as an offense and we have to come ready to play."
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything that sophomore receiver Mike Matthews had to say about last week against Kentucky and previewing this week against Oklahoma.
