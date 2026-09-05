How to Watch: Tennessee Football vs. Furman

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their first game of the 2026 season, as they return following an underwhelming 2025 season. To begin the 2026 season, the Vols will take on the Furman Paladins. The Paladins are a Southern Conference team, meaning that they are part of the FCS, rather than the FBS.

The Paladins are the only team that the Vols will play against in the FCS, which means that the Vols will play what looks to be their most favorable game on the schedule on Saturday.

With game day finally being here, fans will have the chance to see all of the new additions. This includes quarterback Faizon Brandon, who is set to enter his first season with the Vols and is the first quarterback to start a Week 1 contest for Tennessee since 2004. The Vols also have a new defensive coordinator for the first time since 2021, and he will make his debut on Saturday, coaching what looks to be a promising group of defenders.

Tennessee will have plenty of newcomers playing on Saturday, as they made a healthy number of additions on both offense and defense thanks to the transfer portal and high school recruiting scene. As for returning players, DeSean Bishop, Jeremiah Telander, and others will be key for this team.

Luckily for the fans who won't be in attendance for this contest, they will have the chance to watch this game on TV, so they won't have to worry about missing it. This will be the case for every game that the Vols play this season, although there will be slight changes in time, location, and streaming, along with the obvious changes when it comes to the TV station.

Here is how fans can watch the contest on Saturday, as the Vols take on the Paladins.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Furman

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) during Tennessee football’s first preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Game Day: Saturday, Sep 5, 2026

• Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT

• TV: SEC Network +

• Streaming: ESPN App

• Live Updates: Tune in to Vols On SI for Live Updates

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