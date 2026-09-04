One Thing That Could Decide Tennessee vs. Furman

The Tennessee Volunteers will begin their season this week against the Furman Paladins on Saturday. Though this game is against easier competition than others on the Vols' schedule, it is still an important one. There is no such thing as a free win in college football, and Tennessee still needs to bring their A-game to shut down any hopes of an upset.

The Vols will boast a large talent gap, and the hope is that the game is out of reach quickly. This would allow them to use more of their depth and get playing time to players who are still developing. In most cases, this should go down as a win for Tennessee, but this could be the thing that decides how decisive that win is.

The Defensive Line Needs to Get Pressure Often

Tennessee defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby (18) during Tennessee football preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The defensive line was consistently a strength under previous defensive coordinator Tim Banks; under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, this needs to continue. Pressure on a quarterback can make or break any game. Allowing any quarterback to remain comfortable is a recipe for getting picked apart, no matter the talent gap.

Though the Vols boast plenty of talent on the edge, they are lacking what many would consider a star at the position. Tennessee thought they would have this, but the departure of Chaz Coleman from the program left a hole. There will be plenty of opportunities for others to make their name, and it starts with the game against Furman.

Another Thing to Watch Out For

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) during Tennessee football’s first preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The other thing I would look for is how comfortable Faizon Brandon looks in game action. Watch to see if his timing is dialed in with the receivers; notice if he is panicking under any pressure or his comfort level in a broken-down play. These three things might not only decide how the offense fares in the game, but also the whole season.

The path to greatness starts with the first game on the schedule. For Brandon, this should be a game where he displays poise and shows the world that he is ready to be the next great Tennessee quarterback.

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